Grant and Chezzi Denyer’s one-year-old daughter falls ill with a virus after surgery

Chezzi Denyer has revealed that her one-year-old daughter is suffering from Adenovirus on Sunday.

The TV producer shares three daughters – Sailor, ten, Scout, six and Sunday – with her husband of 11 years and Channel Seven star Grant Denyer.

Adenoviruses are common viruses that typically cause mild cold or flu-like symptoms.

Chezzi posted: ‘ME: Geez, we’ve had literally every virus possible this year UNIVERSE: {Suckerpunch} Spoke too early, you stupid bastard – Here, try Adenovirus!’

She posted a photo of her sitting on her lap on Sunday wearing a pink onesie and a pink blanket on her head.

The back of the little girl’s head covered the right side of her mother’s face as she snuggled in her arms.

According to the KidsHealth website, Adenoviruses are a group of highly contagious and seasonless viruses that can cause infections in children of any age, but are more common in infants and young children.

Common symptoms include redness and pain in the eyes, diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Sunday has endured a rough start to her young life. In March, she underwent surgery at Westmead Children’s Hospital to correct her severe hip dysplasia.

The news brought an outpouring of support from friends and followers for Grant and Chezzi.

A month later, the couple revealed that their youngest daughter may be communicating with her great-grandmother – who is long dead.

Speaking on their regular podcast It’s All True? they explained how Sunday seems to respond to an unseen supernatural presence.

“It’s exactly the same reaction as if someone walks into a room,” said Grant, 44.

Chezzi added that Sunday says “Nana” when communicating with the spirit — a word the child has never heard from either parent.

The 41-year-old went on to explain how “Nanny” was her own late grandmother’s nickname. Grant said Sunday calls Chezzi “Nana” instead of Mom.