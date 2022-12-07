Granny buried for 10 years still has a full head of hair

<!–

A chilling video shows the moment a family in the Dominican Republic dug up their grandmother’s intact corpse, 10 years after her death.

The chilling footage from outside La Colonia Cemetery in the central city of Jarabacoa shows Margarita Rosario with a head full of hair and enough bones to stand on top of her with some support. A relative puts a white nightgown on the deceased, who was still recognizable as her living self.

In the video, a male person could be heard saying, “Look, she’s the same.”

Rosario died at the age of 86 on May 9, 2012.

Her family recently decided to take the matriarch out of her tomb and take it to the Jardín de la Montaña cemetery, according to Univision news magazine Primer Impacto.

Antonio Abreu, an employee of La Colonia Cemetery, told the network that the family was in shock to find that the grandmother’s corpse was whole and that there was still skin covering parts of her bones.

They went looking for a nightgown to cover Rosario’s corpse before taking it to the other cemetery.

“In the 13 years I’ve worked here, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Abreu said.

However, the outlet reported that the corpse of another Jarabacoa resident was completely intact when it was exhumed in 2007.

Jarabacoa coroner Rafael Domínguez explained both incidents as a case of “spontaneous mummification.”

“The putrefaction process is interrupted somewhere,” he said. “The decay of the bacteria does not continue its process.”

He said Rosario’s family believed that her corpse did not fully decompose while kept in the tomb because of her goodwill.

“They said the woman was good, maybe that’s why she stayed that way because she did a lot of favors,” Abreu said.