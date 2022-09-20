Granit Xhaka predicts ‘very special’ Ethan Nwaneri will have a ‘bright future’

Granit Xhaka has heaped praise on Ethan Nwaneri after the Arsenal star became the youngest player in history to play in the Premier League.

The 15-year-old came off the bench to replace Bukayo Saka during Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Brentford at the Community Stadium on Sunday.

Xhaka says Nwaneri is ‘very special’ and insists the youngster has a ‘bright future ahead’, but claims Arsenal need to ‘protect’ their prodigy.

The teenager came off the bench in stoppage time for the Gunners to replace Bukayo Saka

Speaking after Arsenal’s game on Sunday, Xhaka said: ‘We have to check the passport first! I am kidding. Having a guy who is 15 and is almost 15 years younger than me.

– He looks old when I see him, but the club can be proud of a player like him. He has a great future. I’m getting my coaching license and I’ve coached the under 16s.

‘You can see a big difference between him and the other guys. He is very, very special. You have to protect him as he is very young, but if he continues like this with his hard work, he has a big, big future.

The teenager was promoted to first-team training this week following his impressive performances

“It’s not just me who feels old. I was talking to a guy from Brentford and I told him this guy was 15 and he looked at me and said, ‘F*** me, we look old!’

‘When you have a 15-year difference, you think ‘OK, time is not over, but it is on its way’. But we enjoy him, he enjoys us, as he has the quality.’

Nwaneri was expected to spend the season with Arsenal under-18s, but he was quickly promoted to the under-21s following his impressive performances.

He has already scored four goals and provided four assists for both the under-18s and 21s so far this season – catching the eye of Mikel Arteta.

As a result, Nwaneri was promoted to first-team training this week and included in Arsenal’s Premier League squad on Sunday.

Nwaneri was not expected to come off the bench, but the decision to include the youngster shows great recognition of his progress over the last 12 months.

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott was the youngest at the age of 16 when he was at Fulham

Given the fact that Arsenal won the game comfortably 3-0, Arteta decided to hand the youngster his first Premier League debut.

As a result, Nwaneri now holds the record as the youngest player in Premier League history.

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott was the youngest at 16 years and 30 days when he was at Fulham.

Meanwhile, Cesc Fabregas held the Arsenal record at the age of 16 years and 177 days when he played in a League Cup match against Rotherham in 2003.