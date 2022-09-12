WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has died aged 76

Entertainment
By Merry

Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell, known to millions as headmistress Mrs. McCluskey, died aged 76 after major surgery on a perforated colon

By Jason Chester for MailOnline

Published: 16:08, September 12, 2022 | Updated: 16:14, September 12, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Actress Gwyneth Powell, known to viewers as headmistress Mrs. McCluskey on the BBC series Grange Hill, has died at the age of 76.

Her agent Matthew Lacey said in a statement on behalf of the family that she died “after complications following major surgery on a perforated colon.”

She passed away last Thursday and the statement added: “She passed away peacefully, with her husband (Alan Leith) and niece at her bedside.”

Tragic: Actress Gwyneth Powell, known to viewers as Headmistress Mrs. McCluskey in BBC series, has died aged 76

Tragic: Actress Gwyneth Powell, known to viewers as Headmistress Mrs. McCluskey in BBC series, has died aged 76

The Lancashire-born actress began her acting career in 1969 after originally training as a teacher at Goldsmith’s College, London.

Her first roles included a cameo in the legendary British police drama Z Cars and science fiction thriller The Guardians, in which she starred as Claire Weston in 11 episodes.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Could there be a Hocus Pocus 3? The…

Merry

Gary Barlow shares that his wife Dawn is…

Merry

The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood shed…

Merry
1 of 4,532

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More