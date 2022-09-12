Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has died aged 76
Actress Gwyneth Powell, known to viewers as headmistress Mrs. McCluskey on the BBC series Grange Hill, has died at the age of 76.
Her agent Matthew Lacey said in a statement on behalf of the family that she died “after complications following major surgery on a perforated colon.”
She passed away last Thursday and the statement added: “She passed away peacefully, with her husband (Alan Leith) and niece at her bedside.”
The Lancashire-born actress began her acting career in 1969 after originally training as a teacher at Goldsmith’s College, London.
Her first roles included a cameo in the legendary British police drama Z Cars and science fiction thriller The Guardians, in which she starred as Claire Weston in 11 episodes.