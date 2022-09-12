Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has died aged 76

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Actress Gwyneth Powell, known to viewers as headmistress Mrs. McCluskey on the BBC series Grange Hill, has died at the age of 76.

Her agent Matthew Lacey said in a statement on behalf of the family that she died “after complications following major surgery on a perforated colon.”

She passed away last Thursday and the statement added: “She passed away peacefully, with her husband (Alan Leith) and niece at her bedside.”

Tragic: Actress Gwyneth Powell, known to viewers as Headmistress Mrs. McCluskey in BBC series, has died aged 76

The Lancashire-born actress began her acting career in 1969 after originally training as a teacher at Goldsmith’s College, London.

Her first roles included a cameo in the legendary British police drama Z Cars and science fiction thriller The Guardians, in which she starred as Claire Weston in 11 episodes.