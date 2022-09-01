Grandson takes his grandma, 92, on a tour of 62 US national parks

A grandmother and grandson will soon complete a seven-year “magic” challenge to visit all of America’s 63 national parks, making them best friends.

Brad Ryan, from Washington DC, and his 92-year-old grandmother Joy, from Duncan Falls, Ohio, will conclude their massive road trip this year with a visit to American Samoa National Park.

Their achievement began in 2015, as Joy confessed to her grandson that she had never personally seen or camped a mountain range in her life.

Brad, who was a veterinary student at the time, had told her about his adventure on the Appalachian Trail and said she wished she’d done something like this herself, according to CBS News.

So Brad decided to change that, shocked by his nature-loving grandmother’s confession, and asked her to take him on a road trip to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Since, according to the Washington Postthey have continued their epic adventures, traveling nearly 50,000 miles on public roads together, visiting 62 of America’s 63 national parks.

Brad Ryan, of Washington DC, and his 92-year-old grandmother Joy, of Duncan Falls, Ohio, (pictured in Denali National Park) have visited 62 of the 63 national parks in the US.

HOCKING HILLS STATE PARK: In addition to national parks, the duo has also visited state parks together and enjoys adventures in the US

Their life-changing adventure has seen them climb mountains and whitewater raft together, and sleep under the stars in beautiful locations such as Joshua Tree National Park in Colorado.

All the while, perhaps most amazingly for both of them, they’ve become “best friends,” after reconnecting and strengthening the bond they once lost when they didn’t speak for 10 years — amid Brads’ divorce. parents.

Joy has also helped Brad become more resilient as she supported him through the mental health issues he suffered before their maiden trip in 2015.

And Brad couldn’t be more grateful for the experiences he’s had with his grandmother, describing the challenge as “magical” while seeing so much of the US and meeting new people in the process.

Meanwhile, Joy has said the road trips they’ve taken were “beyond anything” she could have imagined in her life.

The 92-year-old is amazed at what they’ve seen along the way, explaining that they’ve both been lucky enough to experience and see things that others may never see in their lives.

CANAL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK: Joy and Brad covered more than 50,000 miles in the epic seven-year road trip through America’s national parks

WRANGELL-ST ELIAS NATIONAL PARK: The experience has strengthened their bond after being separated from each other for 10 years while Brad was in college in the midst of his parents’ divorce

And they feel extremely fortunate to have shared some of their life stories as they embarked on a road trip of epic proportions.

Since Brad loved the first trip they took together, which he paid for, he made sure they could do even more — by setting up a GoFundMe page, which raised $12,000 — and allowed them to get on a bumper 21 road trip through the national park in Summer 2017.

He also plowed some of his own savings into the adventure, while both were careful with the money they had and tried to see as much as possible.

As their love of the adventure grew, they ticked off even more places, including Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio and Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.

Brad wanted to share their joy with their family and friends, so he used social media accounts to document the journey, starting in 2019.

Their joy was infectious and soon news of their road trip spread across local news articles and even internationally.

And as a result, there were offers from companies and travel agents, with which they could finance their adventures.

PINNACLES NATIONAL PARK: After Brad started sharing their journey on social media, companies reached out to sponsor their trips

BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK: Joy Said The Generosity Of Private Donors And People Offering To Host Them During The Road Trip Was Amazing

DENALI NATIONAL PARK: Despite being 92, Joy always pushes herself when she can, tackling activities along the way including white water rafting

The love and generosity they have received from private donors and the support of other people have allowed them to continue to fund their travels and find shelter.

Joy reflected on the happiness the adventure has brought them both, adding that she thinks their story has helped others understand the importance of living their lives to the fullest and showing them what is possible.

Regardless of the length of their travels, whether they are 45 or 5 days, Joy is always determined to push herself physically.

One of the longer excursions they took was in September 2019, crossing 20 national parks in 14 states.

They have always scheduled time for the trips, with Brad taking vacations for them or taking a break between jobs.

Joy doesn’t let her age hold her back, and the 92-year-old, who worked in a supermarket near her home until her early 80s, will always try different things.

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK: Their trip to American Samoa National Park will be the last on their list, something they have described as ‘bittersweet’

She praised her grandson and said that he will always make her feel safe with him by her side when they are on an adventure.

Joy said her grandson is a sweet boy who makes her heart sing and is always attentive to her.

The adventures don’t stop at National Parks. The duo always makes time for excursions to other exciting places in America when not hopping through national parks, including visiting Washington DC in March to see blossoms.

When the curtains close on their National Park adventure, they’re in American Samoa National Park.

This is something that will be both wonderful and bittersweet for both of them, but they will not stop their travels.

Instead, they will then tackle the US state parks and maybe even travel through other parts of the world.

Brad’s mission to bring some adventure into his grandmother’s life has given him great satisfaction, giving him peace and satisfaction.

He’s glad he was able to help her live the new experiences, adding that she deserved to have them.

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK: Brad said he is very thankful that he was able to inject some adventure into his grandmother’s life and take her to so many amazing places across America