Grandparents buy baby massive haul of gifts for first Christmas

Family scolded for being ‘wasteful’ and spoiling year-old after showing off his huge pile of Christmas presents: ‘This must be a joke’

"Did anyone else's parents go crazy for the baby's first Christmas?" she wrote

Mama Michigan was shocked by the number of gifts her parents had bought for her son

A shipment of gifts bought for a baby’s first Christmas has caused quite a stir on Facebook

A mother has been scolded by her parents after she showed off the huge amount of gifts her parents bought her son for his first Christmas.

Michigan, from Sydney, shared a photo of the mountain of toys on Facebook alongside the caption, “Did anyone else’s parents go crazy on baby’s first Christmas?”

The haul included a wide selection of plush and block toys, books, clothing, baby food and pacifiers.

The Sydney, Michigan mom was shocked and delighted by the number of gifts her parents bought for her son’s first Christmas (Photo: The Gifts)

The haul included a wide selection of plush and block toys, books, clothing, baby food and pacifiers.

After sharing the photo with other parents, opinions were divided with some shocked by the over-selection.

“Sorry, I don’t mean to be negative Nancy and I don’t mean this insultingly, but this is ridiculous. He is a baby and will never remember all these things,” one woman wrote.

“Don’t be offended if the baby finishes unwrapping after the second present,” said another.

A third pointed to the number of batteries likely to be needed for some of the toys.

“I imagine how many batteries you will be replacing, our toys all seem to die at the same time and suddenly I need several bulk packs of batteries at once,” she said.

But on the other end of the spectrum, many praised the grandparents.

“I really love this and love seeing this kind of message for other kids!” a mother wrote.

Another shared his own personal experience and wrote, “I grew up homeless, with no gifts, food, necessities because I was in an abusive and neglected home/foster home and it really makes my heart happy to see others being spoiled.

‘For the first time in 21 years I can really afford Christmas! And I’ve helped families with gifts.”

After reading the divisive comments, Michigan offered an explanation by updating the caption of the Facebook post.

“Sorry to those who are offended or have a negative image. Baby has an over-enthusiastic grandma on his first Christmas (she overcompensates for me being an unavailable parent in my childhood),’ she wrote.

Everything will be divided into presents for this and next Christmas, his first birthday, regifting and donations.

“I’m not taking credit for this or forcing comparisons, I took the picture (but I didn’t buy any of it).

“I am aware of the less fortunate, I am aware that this is excessive. The idiotically piled up amount of stuff we don’t need has been donated to a foster care company for children born addicted.’

She clarified that the post was meant to be “lighthearted” and said “sorry,” but many said she shouldn’t have to apologize to strangers on the internet.