Grandpa switches grandson’s photos after he transitions

A touching video of a grandpa updating his grandson’s photo after he switched has earned him the title of ‘grandfather of the year’ after the video went viral on TikTok.

Nicolás Cazorla Fernández, 20, of South Carolina, was visiting his family in Spain when his grandfather asked him for a new photo to update in his home.

Nicolás, a transgender man who attends college in Charleston, South Carolina, documented the heartwarming moment when his ‘abuelo’ swapped his pre-transition photo for a new one of him.

The viral video, which has been viewed more than 1.3 million times, showed his grandfather beaming as he updated the frame of a new photo of his grandson.

The transgender man began sharing his story shortly before undergoing his gender confirmation surgery.

Now, with over 10,000 followers, Nicolás posts regularly about what his surgery entailed.

The student shares his story with his followers in an effort to help those who are too afraid to come out and help others in the trans community.

In an interview with News weekNicolás said: ‘I posted this one especially because many trans youth are afraid of what their relatives will think or do when they come out.

‘I was certainly concerned about that. I posted the video to show that it’s not a generational issue – that being old isn’t an excuse for not supporting the family you’re supposed to love.”

He went on to explain that his family, especially his grandfather, was very supportive of his decision early on.

He added that he expected his family to “mess up” his pronouns or accidentally call him dead, which is when someone uses a person’s birth name, despite having changed their name when they passed.

To Nicolás’s surprise, his family and his grandfather never had any problems.

He added that his ‘abuelo’ ‘never flinched once’.

And when his grandfather wanted to update his photo, the student admitted that he was grinning from ear to ear, smiling like “an idiot.”

In the caption of the video, Nicolás called him “grandfather of the year.”

“He looks so happy,” the grandson exclaimed as his grandfather added his new photo to the frame.

The video captured the hearts of TikTok users who flooded the comment section to celebrate the grandson and grandfather’s relationship

‘He looks so proud! Congratulations,” one user wrote.

Another user commented, ‘We love Abuelo, absolute legend.’

“Just proves that it’s not about the generation you come from, but a willingness to understand and not love.”

Another user added: ‘What an excellent gentleman, proof that age is no excuse.’