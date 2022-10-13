Grandmother who ranks her family goes viral after bumping grandson to the last spot over his tattoos

<!–

A grandmother who has a ranking list to rank her family has gone viral after bumping her grandson to last place to punish him for his new tattoos.

Comedian Dan LaMorte, 27, of New York, went from his grandmother’s fourth favorite grandchild to his tenth this week after he showed her the new ink he got on his arm.

“This is my grandmother’s ranking,” he explained in his now viral video. ‘She has a wooden board where she ranks the 10 grandchildren from 1 to 10, all our faces on magnets.’

LaMorte was proud to be No. 4, the highest he had ever been, but he expected that to change as he got two new tattoos on his arm

LaMorte’s grandmother gasped when she saw the ink on his arm and immediately turned to her ranking list

LaMorte was happy to be in the top five, but he knew he was about to disappoint her.

“I’m No. 4, the highest I’ve ever been,” he said. “I just got two new tattoos though, so I’m a little nervous about what that’s going to do to my ranking.”

The comedian then lifted his T-shirt to show his grandmother the intricate design on his upper arm and asked: ‘What do you think of my new tattoos?’

LaMorte’s grandmother gasped and immediately turned to her ranking list.

“This is what I think of your new tattoos,” she said, moving her magnet to the No. 10 spot, below two of his male cousins.

The video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times and people didn’t know what to make of his grandmother ranking her grandchildren.

‘Damn she’s brutal,’ one person commented, while another joked: ‘And I thought my family was toxic…’

Many viewers wanted to know what his cousins ​​did to secure their places, including one person who asked: ‘What did the previous #10 do???’

“That would be a video unto itself,” LaMorte replied.

And while the comedian is now in last place, a number of people pointed out that he is in a better place than the former No.10 – who now has his face covered.

‘Suddenly you’re number 10, but at least you’re not [the] previous #10 now unseen,’ one person commented.

“She hesitated to switch 10 to 4 and just covered him instead,” another noted.

‘Imagine being #10 and then finally thinking [someone] else will disappoint grandma more, only for her to leave you at #10 but hidden,’ shared another. ‘Is #10 ok?’