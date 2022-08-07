Grandmother claims Gold Coast McDonald’s staff mocked her and refused her service

A grandmother claims workers at a McDonald’s were bullied and refused to serve her — with her granddaughter now too scared to return.

Tracey Lintern said she visited the fast food restaurant Ormeau on the Gold Coast more than a month ago and asked the staff to keep her fries warm while she ordered other food.

She then went to the same restaurant last Saturday and claimed that the staff mocked and belittled her before refusing to serve her food.

A grandmother says treatment of workers at a Gold Coast McDonald’s was bullied and refused to serve her – with her special needs granddaughter now too afraid to return

Ms Lintern was with her granddaughter at the time, who suffers from anxiety and PTSD, who began to cry after the alleged treatment.

“She’s crying and saying ‘Grandma what’s going on,'” the grandmother told the… Gold Coast Bulletin.

“Nobody served me, so I just walked away.”

Mrs. Linter picked up an order of a single hot fries for a friend the first time she visited McDonald’s.

She had recently moved to the area and was “so excited” that there was a McDonald’s nearby.

After arriving she decided to order more food and asked the servers to keep the food warm.

When the chips were given to her, Ms Linter said they were cold and asked for a new order, which the staff did.

The grandmother then showed up last Saturday, where she claims that the staff immediately treated her badly.

“I was buying food for the whole family, so I decided to go in with such a large order,” she said.

‘Same [worker] rose. As soon as she saw me, she started talking about me with other employees.

“I wasn’t even at the desk when they all turned to me to see who she was talking about.”

Ms Linter said staff mocked her before refusing to take her order – humiliating her and her granddaughter (stock image)

Ms Lintern said an employee warned other staff, who turned and laughed at the grandmother.

After walking up to the counter to complain about the treatment, a female employee said she wouldn’t serve her because “the last time you came in you were rude”.

The employee then allegedly threatened to call security, causing Mrs. Linter’s granddaughter to burst into tears.

“I was so excited when I moved here that McDonald’s was so close, as I normally would go twice a day, but now I can’t bring myself to go,” Ms Linter said.

“Why would you want to go back for that treatment when all you want is hot fries?”

McDonald’s said it is investigating Ms Linter’s complaint.

We do not tolerate anti-social behavior or accept abuse, intimidation, threats or violence against our employees.

“Our employees have the right to be treated with respect and to feel safe in their workplace.

“We have received the customer’s complaint and it is being reviewed by our team.”