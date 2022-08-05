Grandmother calls Texas death row inmate who wants to donate a kidney ‘very brave’

A grandmother who might get the kidneys of a death row inmate calls the man who raped and murdered his drug dealer’s 18-year-old girlfriend “brave.”

Judy Frith, a grandmother and cancer survivor in Washington state, may want to get the kidneys of Ramiro Gonzales, who was convicted in 2006 of the rape and murder of 18-year-old Bridget Townsend.

“It’s very rare to find anyone willing to make a donation at all,” Frith said in an interview with NewsNation. ‘It’s very brave. I think it would be a shame if Mr. Gonzales wanted to, and he can’t.’

Frith, who has been on dialysis for four years, has the same blood type as Gonzales, type B. The grandmother said the wait for a kidney for her blood type is about six years.

“The kind of dialysis I do, I have to do four times a day,” Frith said. ‘I do it myself – I do it at home – do it at work. I’m pretty short on the line. I can’t swim. I have feeding problems – so I’m getting a kidney transplant – I can take my grandchildren on the campsite – I can let them swim… it’s a lot of freedom for me.’

Ramiro Gonzales, 39, wants to donate his kidneys before he may be executed. He was scheduled to be put to death on July 13, but it was postponed after a state expert claimed on July 11 that he falsely told jurors in 2006 that the inmate would likely commit the crime again. Gonzales’ verdict will be reviewed and will only be sentenced to death if the court can prove it poses a danger to the public, according to The Texas Tribune.

Judy Frith (pictured) is a Gonzales blood type match. She may want to receive his kidney so she can enjoy more time with her grandchildren

Bridget Townsend, pictured here, was the 18-year-old girlfriend of Gonzales’ drug dealer. He kidnapped, tied and raped her before shooting and burying her in 2001

Gonzales, 39, sent a letter to Texas Republican Governor Gregg Abbott on June 29 requesting that his death be delayed for a month so that he can give his organ to one of two “tentatively compatible” recipients,” he said. cnn.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has rejected the inmate’s request for a six-month delay to give his organ to a member of a Jewish congregation in Maryland.

Gonzales wrote a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott (pictured) in June urging him to temporarily suspend his execution.

To qualify for the death penalty, Gonzales must likely pose a future danger. If the court cannot prove that the detainee is capable of repeating his steps, he may instead be eligible for life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Now that Gonzales’s execution has been halted while an investigation into the state expert’s original testimony is underway, the debate over donating his organs has taken center stage.

Frith, who has been on dialysis for four years, originally wrote to Governor Abbott in June, begging him to give Gonzales a chance to donate his organs.

“Whether or not Mr. Gonzales could donate to me, I cannot emphasize enough what a precious gift you would give someone if you gave Mr. Gonzales the chance to donate his kidney,” Frith wrote in a letter received by CNN. .

“You can save that person’s life by donating Mr. Gonzales,” Frith wrote to Abbott at the time.

Cantor Michael Zoosman (pictured), founder of L’chaim! Jews Against the Death Penalty, Says Gonzales Wants to Donate His Kidney to Make Up for His Crime

Gonzales, who according to his lawyers suffered from childhood sexual abuse and drug addiction, kidnapped Townsend in 2001 from her boyfriend’s house where he had gone to steal drugs.

He tied her hands and feet and then sexually assaulted her before shooting her and then burying her in a ditch.

He confessed to the crime in 2003 while in a county jail for an unrelated felony and led investigators to the decomposing body.

Gonzales “never apologized for what he did,” cantor Michael Zoosman, the founder of L’chaim! Jews against the death penalty.

“It was something he wanted to do to atone for the life he had taken,” the cantor said.

Because Gonzales blood group B is extremely rare, most donor patients have been waiting for a compatible organ for years.