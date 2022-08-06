Grandmother, 66, is left bloodied after crazed seagull attack 

A grandmother was left with blood gushing from her head after a crazed seagull swooped down and clawed her as she walked home on Wednesday.

Brenda Thrumble said she looked like “something out of a Freddy Krueger movie” as a result of the vicious attack.

The 66-year-old was caught off guard by the surprise attack and forced to hide behind a bush to escape the gull’s fury.

In the wake of the attack, Ms Thrumble was advised by doctors to receive a tetanus shot to prevent a bacterial infection from the bird’s claws.

She fell victim to the angry bird – believed to be protecting its cubs – on Wednesday afternoon while on her way home to St Peters in Broadstairs, Kent.

The mother-of-three said, “I was walking by, minding my own business when suddenly something crossed my mind.

“It came at me from behind, so I couldn’t expect anything, it just hit my head.

“I put my hand on my head and blood came out profusely. I thought ‘oh my god’ that’s a lot.

“It immediately drew blood, it came at me with its claws instead of its beak. There was a lot of blood from the claws that had gone right over my head.

“I looked like something out of a Freddy Krueger movie. The blood rushed down my face, top and on my toes. It was a real shock.

“There were lots of little holes where it had clawed at me, so there wasn’t one big cut.

“It was a real old nightmare and not a good experience to have.”

Mrs Thrumble took cover behind an overhanging hedge before being led to safety by a neighbor wearing a motorcycle helmet.

She said, “I was afraid to move and afraid it would come at me again. I was close to a wall when it popped up.

“A nice man named Aaron on a motorcycle came to help me and walked me to his house.

“He was wearing a helmet and we arrived without the seagull attacking. Fortunately everyone was very nice, the neighbors all helped me.’

After being taken to safety, Mrs Thrumble was examined by paramedics and her head wound was cleaned.

Ms Thumble said she will now be “very careful” around seagulls after the vicious attack.

She added: “It’s hard to tell people to be careful because it came at me from behind. It’s hard to know how to warn people to prevent it from happening to them because it came out of nowhere and was so sudden.

‘I wasn’t eating anything at the time, you sometimes hear it on the beach when people eat chips, but I was walking along a side road.

‘I assume the seagull was protecting its young, but I couldn’t see anything, I couldn’t see any nests or babies.

‘I know that local residents have suffered from this. I would be nervous about what it could do to a dog or small children.

“Anyone who was a little weak could have been really seriously injured or knocked over, the force with which it hit me was quite powerful.

“I decided to take a side road on my way home rather than along the busier main street, but I won’t do that again. I’m glad I was able to tell the story.’

Mrs. Thrumble did not require stitches for her head injury, but did receive a tetanus shot.

Due to a two-week wait for her doctor’s surgery, she had to spend £35 for an injection at a nearby pharmacy.

Since the lockdown, some residents have seen an increase in seagulls feeding on other birds and rats — after the food scraps left behind by humans have dwindled during the pandemic.

Bloodthirsty gulls have been seen attacking and pecking helpless pigeons along London’s canals, feeding rats away to eat.

Last July, a seagull was seen swallowing a pigeon whole in a playground in Brighton, East Sussex.

Yorkshire residents in seaside resorts were also warned by the council to watch out for gulls left hungry for food during the lockdown as they could become more aggressive.

According to the RSPCA, flying gulls usually try to protect chicks that have fallen or left the nest.

The animal charity said, “They stop when the person or animal has left their young.

“This behavior usually only lasts a few weeks until the chicks have fledged and are able to protect themselves.”

Anyone who sees a nest or chick on the ground and can’t avoid walking close by should “hold an open umbrella over their head to keep the parents from diving.”

The RSPCA states that culls should only be considered when there is a serious problem and non-lethal means are ineffective or impractical.

Under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, gulls cannot be killed unless they are controlled under the terms of licenses issued by Natural England or Natural Resources Wales.

According to the RSPCA, licensed gull monitoring can only be done for specific reasons – for example, to protect public health and safety.

The charity added: “However, it remains illegal to do anything that causes unnecessary suffering to the birds and the conditions stated on any permit must be followed.”