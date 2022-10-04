Grandmother, 59, died from sepsis after hospital staff ‘failed to diagnose condition for 12 hours’

A grandmother died of blood poisoning after doctors allegedly delayed treating the fatal condition for 12 hours while they argued over which ward to treat her on.

Mum-of-three Tina Hughes, 59, started feeling unwell last August, had days of vomiting, feeling confused and no longer urinating.

After developing the tell-tale signs of the life-threatening illness, the carer was then rushed to A&E on September 8 last year.

But despite paramedics telling staff they suspected sepsis, it was not mentioned in her initial assessment at Sandwell General Hospital, West Bromwich.

Another assessment six hours later also failed to mention sepsis, while doctors disagreed on whether to treat her in a surgical ward or a high dependency unit.

The grandmother of five was eventually transferred to the emergency medical unit at 3am the next morning, when sepsis – which sees the body attacking itself in response to an infection – was finally diagnosed.

But Mrs Hughes, from Tipton, West Midlands, continued to deteriorate and was admitted to intensive care four hours later and put on a ventilator.

She died the following morning, September 10.

Mum-of-three Tina Hughes (pictured), 59, was rushed to A&E after developing the telltale signs of the life-threatening disease on September 8 last year

Hughes’ heartbroken family (pictured) are now warning of the dangers of the condition after instructing medical negligence lawyers to investigate her case

A serious incident investigation report by Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust has since found there was ‘a delay in explicit recognition of sepsis’. It also found a disagreement about the level of care Ms. Hughes needed and where she should be transferred from the emergency department.

The NHS report made a number of recommendations, including training junior doctors about sepsis.

If there is disagreement about where a patient should be treated and what level of treatment they need, this should be escalated to a consultant.

Hughes’ heartbroken family are now warning of the dangers of the condition after instructing medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate whether the trust could have done more to diagnose and treat her sepsis.

Her daughter, Yvette Whitehouse, 37, said: ‘Mum was an absolutely amazing mother and grandmother.

‘Her life revolved around her family. She was the heartbeat of our family and would do anything for us.

‘She always saw the best in people and helped others less fortunate than herself. Mom brought out the best in people and had a heart of solid gold.

‘I don’t think I’ll ever get over what happened and life without my mother will never be the same again for all of us.

“While the last year and trying to come to terms with what happened has taken a toll on all of us, it also feels like the anniversary of Mom’s death is a time to share her story to help others.

‘Before mother’s death, we hadn’t heard too much about sepsis. But now we know how dangerous it can be.

‘We hope that by speaking out we can help make others aware of the symptoms of sepsis and how important early detection and treatment are.’

Despite paramedics reporting to staff they suspected sepsis, it was not mentioned in Mrs Hughes’ (pictured) initial assessment at Sandwell General Hospital, West Bromwich

An inquest found a delay in treating Mrs Hughes’ (pictured) sepsis as well as a disagreement over the level of care she needed and where she should be transferred from the A&E

Jade Elliott-Archer, the specialist medical negligence solicitor representing Yvette, said: ‘Tina was a much-loved partner, mother and grandmother who was adored by her family.

‘The last year and coming to terms with her death has been incredibly difficult for the whole family.

“Understandably, they have a number of concerns about the events that unfolded in the run up to Tina’s death.

‘Elskovfonden’s own investigation report has identified areas in the care Tina received.

‘We are now investigating these further to give the family all the answers they deserve.

“Through our work we unfortunately see the devastating impact sepsis can have. Tina’s family hope that by sharing their story they can help others by being aware of the symptoms.

“While incredibly dangerous sepsis is treatable with early detection and treatment.”

Mrs Hughes is also survived by sons Philip and Ryann Hughes, 42 and 27, and grandchildren Jack, 19, Hollie, 17, Harry, 15, and Louie, 13, and Joe, 11.

An inquest, which will examine several circumstances surrounding Mrs Hughes’ death, is due to take place at a later date.

A spokesman for Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust told MailOnline: ‘Our deepest sympathies go out to Tina’s family and friends and we are working with the coroner to provide all information necessary to complete the inquest and will await the coroner’s findings. Route.’