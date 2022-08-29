Grandfather saved his five-year-old granddaughter from being raped by his daughter’s fiancé

<!–

A grandfather saved his five-year-old granddaughter who had been raped by his daughter’s fiancée by punching him in the face after discovering he assaulted the child, police said.

The grandfather punched Aaron Cunagin, 22, after he discovered he was wearing no underwear and exposed himself to the five-year-old girl at their Middletown, Pennsylvania home Wednesday afternoon.

The elderly relative, who has not been named, had previously walked past his granddaughter’s bedroom and saw the girl sitting on Cunagin’s lap, which he found “weird,” according to court documents seen by Fox 11.

He thought nothing of it at first, but when the girl’s bedroom remained “too quiet,” he returned and found Cunagin naked from the waist down exposing himself to the girl. Cunagin had cornered the girl between the bed and the crib in the corner of her room.

Outraged, the grandfather beat Cunagin, his daughter’s betrothed, before screaming at 3:36 p.m. and calling Middletown Borough police to the family home in Pineford Apartments.

Officers arrived on the scene and arrested Cunagin, with the five-year-old girl telling police that there had been five other similar incidents previously. Cunagin denies this.

Cunagin is said to have initially told the police that his pants had accidentally fallen down when he stood up. But he later admitted to taking them off when he felt “numb” after the girl pulled her pants down, according to the affidavit seen by Fox 11.

“It just crossed my mind whether I really should do it or not,” Cunagin told authorities, according to the affidavit.

A woman in the apartment, who has not been named, was awakened by grandfather Cunagin punching and screaming.

She said Cunigan told her he had blacked out during the incident in the girl’s bedroom and that he was sorry.

Cunigan has been charged with rape of a child, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent exposure, police said in a press release. pronunciation.

He was arraigned in Dauphin County and sent back to the Dauphin County Correctional Facility after failing to pay $150,000 bail.