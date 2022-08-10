Grandfather, 76, claims he was turned away from pub for being too OLD

<!–

A 76-year-old man has described being ‘shocked’ after saying he was refused entry to a bar in Liverpool city center because he was ‘too old’.

Anthony Severs, a retired shipbuilder from Vauxhall, Liverpool, was drinking on July 25 in Mathew Street – an area where he likes to chat as he often runs into people he knows.

After leaving The Grapes, because it was raining, he decided to head to the Irish bar McCooley’s to get out of the rain and enjoy a pint, he told the Liverpool Echo.

But when the grandfather tried to enter the bar, the bouncer refused him entry, Anthony says, claiming the bouncer described him as “too old” to enter – a claim that was rejected by a pub spokesperson, who said there may be a ‘miscommunication’ on the evening.

The experience left him “shocked,” he said, adding: “I just got out of The Grapes – it was raining and I was soaked. I live not far from the city and without the buses (due to Arriva’s ongoing strike) I walked home,” he said.

“But since it was raining, I thought I’d go to McCooley’s to dry off and have a drink. I went up the stairs to enter, but a bouncer told me not to go in. I asked why and she said I was too old.’

According to the 76-year-old, he told the bouncer that what she said was “discrimination,” but she kept quiet and he just walked away.

He added that he was “shocked” and said that while “people might laugh,” being told you’re too old is “not on.”

After the incident, Anthony’s daughter advised him to contact McCooley’s to complain about his experience.

According to the 76-year-old, the bar advised him to contact the company whose security staff is hiring.

He said, ‘When I got my head together, I went to McCooley’s and they said it wasn’t their fault, it was the security company.

“I said I wanted a personal apology because she personally kept me out.”

A spokesperson for McCooley’s told MailOnline that while “unfortunately Mr Severs was not allowed in after leaving The Grapes,” his age was not a factor, adding that “there may be a bit of miscommunication in the night.”

The spokesperson added: ‘Most of our customers, especially midweeks, are older. He can definitely go back any time.

“Unfortunately, the security guard he wanted the personal apology from no longer works here, but he has received an apology from the head of the door company responsible for employing her – personally, on the matter.

“If he wants to come back, we’ll make sure he’s taken care of.

“He refused to give his details to the security firm so we couldn’t contact him ourselves.”

They added that managers first learned of the complaint after reading about the story in the media.