Granddaughter who inherited £35,000 haute couture gown reveals bittersweet story behind masterpiece

Under the high ceilings of the grand salon at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris, the crème de la crème of French society were on the edge of their seats when Christian Dior unveiled his 1949 autumn-winter collection.

Only two years had passed since the haute couture designer revolutionized the post-war fashion world with his extravagant, ultra-romantic New Look.

Among those who bought outfits from the designer’s latest, highly anticipated Milieu du Siecle collection was the French diplomat’s wife, Adeline Barbusse, who settled on a sumptuous black strapless evening gown to take to Damascus, Syria, for the her husband’s last post.

Little did she realize that one day, more than seven decades later, the beautiful, hand-sewn silk velvet and taffeta gown would be at the center of an extraordinary and bittersweet family story; a story marred by tragedy but ultimately redeemed by love.

When Adeline died in 1956 at the age of 38, after pricking her finger on a needle and developing sepsis, the dress was stored in a suitcase in the attic of the family’s home in southern France.

Finally, decades later, it was given to Adeline’s British granddaughter.

Named after the grandmother she had never met, Adeline Vining, of Edlesborough, Buckinghamshire, suspected based on the label and serial number that the dress was special. But it wasn’t until she became a detective a few months ago that the 36-year-old mother of two discovered the amazing story behind the heirloom.

As one of Dior’s earliest creations – and with only one other known example – the Hortense dress was valued at a whopping £30,000 to £35,000. But for Adeline, the real value of the 73-year-old garment is that it has revived forgotten memories of her grandmother.

“I don’t think I could part with it, even if the money would be nice,” says Adeline, a cafe owner. “I love the dress too much to let it go. It is absolutely beautiful, and just putting it on improves my mood. It has enormous emotional value.’

The dress was first discovered in the months after Adeline’s grandfather, French diplomat Pierre Barbusse, died in 1995. the huge 19th century house in the village of Aimargues, which is still family owned.

She set it aside for her own daughter—then ten years old—assuming she would wear it someday.

“I always knew it was old,” says Adeline, who can’t remember exactly when her mother gave it to her, but says she’s had it for over ten years. “But I didn’t know when or where my grandmother had bought it. I just hoped I could wear it one day.

“It’s unbelievable that it has remained in such good condition and has not been gnawed by mice or insects in all the years that it has been forgotten in the attic.”

Recently, after trying on the dress and discovering to her delight that it fits perfectly, Adeline turned to social media – posting clips of the dress on TikTok – in hopes of discovering more about it.

She was put in touch with fashion historian and costume designer Henry Wilkinson, who discovered another example of the Hortense dress — Dior named all his designs — at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, confirming his belief that it was from Dior’s fall. in 1949 came winter collection.

“Because it was haute couture, every dress would have been custom made,” Henry says. “The client would have had some say in minor changes—a different color or trim—as long as they didn’t compromise the integrity of the design.”

The key to this information is the unique serial number on Adeline’s dress – 07675 – which would have been written in a logbook at the Dior Atelier, along with information about its owner.

Adeline has contacted Dior for help getting information about the dress, but hasn’t heard from the brand’s archivist yet. However, according to Oriole Cullen, chief curator of the fashion and textiles department at the V&A Museum in London, the dress is a “wonderful find” and would have been “incredibly expensive” – ​​even in 1949. While the exact price Adeline’s grandparents paid is not yet known, in the 1950s Dior’s most elaborate evening dresses could cost as much as £2,000 – the equivalent of £24,000 today.

“It comes from a very interesting collection,” says Oriole. The construction almost resembles a large square tablecloth with a hole in the middle over a taffeta petticoat, which would have made a beautiful sound if it moved.

“It was 1949, the eve of the middle of the century. For Dior, the Milieu du Siecle collection was all about the future. Those who had lived through the war gladly left the 1940s behind.’

According to Oriole, the same collection was part of Dior’s first London show at the Savoy in April 1950. The following day, the dresses were modeled for the Queen Mother and Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret at a private show at the French ambassador’s residence.

Last month, Adeline took the dress to Kerry Taylor Auctions in East London, which specializes in vintage fashion.

What made her cry, she says, wasn’t finding out how much it was worth, but the fact that they confirmed it had been worn.

“Before that, I wasn’t even sure my grandmother had ever had a chance to wear the dress,” Adeline says. “She died so young and my mother, who was only two when she lost her, had no memories of her. I was so overwhelmed.’

Adeline contacted her extended and now distant family and begged her uncles and aunt to look for photos of her grandmother in the Dior dress.

After weeks of searching, a photograph was finally found of Adeline wearing it as she danced with an unknown man at a party in Damascus, where her husband Pierre had been posted as cultural attaché to the French government in 1949.

It was a time of political and social instability in Syria, which had been under French mandate since the end of World War I and had recently gained independence. Pierre’s “soft diplomacy” role was to defend his country’s ongoing interests in Syria.

As his wife, nothing would have been more fitting than for Adeline to have promoted French culture by wearing the creations of their country’s most talked-about haute couture designer. Captured by the photographer halfway through, her dress—along with his lavish handkerchief-style skirt—is on display in all its glory.

“It couldn’t be a more perfect photo,” says Adeline. “It’s great to see her dancing and looking so happy in the dress.

“Apparently my grandfather said she liked to socialize and was a real party animal in her day, but she was also completely devoted to her husband and children.” The discovery of the photo encouraged Adeline to contact her eldest aunt, Marie-Helene, who lives in France and is now in her 80s. She was 15 when her mother died, and she remembers both the dress and the devastating events surrounding her death.

“My aunt had blocked a lot of memories and she wishes she remembered more,” says Adeline.

“But she does remember that the dress was bought in 1949 for the trip to Syria.

“It was an important, special purchase, even for my grandmother.” Life in the Syrian capital was both hectic and glamorous for the Barbusse family. In 1949, Adeline had four children under the age of ten. There was a period of eight years before she gave birth to Laurence, Adeline’s mother, in Damascus in 1954.

In 1956 she was pregnant again with her sixth child. An avid tailor, Adeline was sewing a prom-style dress for her oldest daughter when she pricked her finger with a needle.

“My aunt said she was sewing at night trying to finish it and the light was bad,” Adeline says. ‘Her finger became infected and she had it treated in Syria, but it had been bothering her for a while.

“My grandfather had many important people visiting and among them was a man who, according to my aunt, was either the health secretary or the chief physician. He took one look at my grandmother’s finger and said, “That’s gangrene. We must take you back to Paris.’ ‘

Pierre and Adeline flew home, where doctors amputated her finger but found she had developed sepsis, which spread to her brain.

“They performed an emergency C-section to save her baby, but it was too late to save my grandmother,” Adeline says.

In the wake of this catastrophic loss, the Barbusse family struggled with their grief. Marie-Helene took charge of the family home and the care of the older children.

Adeline’s mother was raised by an aunt and uncle – who moved to London as a teenager, where she married – while the newborn girl was raised by her maternal grandparents.

Pierre was heartbroken at the loss of his beautiful, vivacious wife, whom he had met at a family wedding when she was just 11 – and he never remarried.

Years later, Pierre, a recipient of the Legion d’Honneur, became the French ambassador to Ecuador. In 1973, a photo of him appeared in several British newspapers kissing the hand of Princess Anne, who visited the country while on honeymoon with Captain Mark Phillips. Pierre lived for almost 40 years without his beloved Adeline and ended his days in the house in Aimargues.

Today, Adeline says, it’s a time capsule, filled with 18th-century furniture and paintings. Who knows what other secrets it may yet reveal?

As for the dress, Adeline was told by the expert that it should not be worn. But while determined to keep it safe, she’s relentlessly drawn to it and lives with the hope that one day she’ll be invited to an event where she could wear it.

‘I like the weight of it; the rustle of the skirt when I move,” she says. ‘It’s a connection with my grandmother and with the past.

“I wish I could have met her, but it’s lovely to have her dress.”