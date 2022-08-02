Grandad ‘dumbfounded’ after his birth certificate reveals he has been spelling his name wrong

A grandfather was left ‘stunned’ after his birth certificate revealed that he had misspelled his name all his life.

Allan Grainger’s family was abandoned on Saturday after discovering the 61-year-old’s birth certificate and discovering that his official name is ‘Alan’ Grainger.

The Derby factory worker was in disbelief when he and his parents spelled his name with the extra two L’s all his life. He even has two tattoos of his own name on his arm.

His official papers over the years – including his marriage certificate and driver’s license – have all listed the father of two’s name as Allan.

Allan’s daughter Mya Grainger, 22, has made a video showing the birth certificate with the name ‘Alan’.

The camera then turns to Allan’s face, who appears to be slightly confused before zooming in on his hand to reveal his tattoo, spelled ‘Allan’.

Mya shared the video on TikTok on Sunday, writing: “He’s been misspelling his name all his life.”

The video has garnered more than 14,000 views and comments from viewers who shared their own birth certificate blunders.

One said, “I always wrote my name as one word only to find out four years ago that my name has a hyphen.”

Another wrote: ‘My grandmother only found out her name was actually Jean and not Margaret when she needed her birth certificate to get married.’

A third added: “Birthday twins. My father also spells his name differently from his birth certificate, he spells it Stephan, not Stephen.’

Allan is adamant that the person filling out the details on his birth certificate must have made a blunder.

However, it has gone undetected for more than six decades.

Allan said, “I couldn’t believe it. I’ve written my name like this all my life. When my daughter said that, I thought she was turning me on.

“I was stunned and just couldn’t believe it. I think it was a mistake on the birth certificate because my mom didn’t let me go through school to spell my name like that.

“I have two tattoos with my name on it, one on my arm and one on my hand. I’m not going to change it, I don’t see what difference it would make.’