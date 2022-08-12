Grand Tour star James May ‘rushed to hospital’ after crashing into wall at 120 km/h

<!–

James May was reportedly involved in a high-speed car accident on Thursday while filming a special episode for his Amazon Prime show Grand Tour, which will air later this year.

The presenter, 59, was rushed to hospital after crashing into a wall at 75mph while shooting a stunt scene with co-hosts Jeremy Clarkson, 62, and Richard Hammond, 52.

He took turns driving rally cars with his fellow presenters, but braked too slowly and “broke at least one rib” during the horror incident.

After the star got everything off a day later, a source told The sun: ‘It looked very worrisome at first.

“Jeremy and Richard were concerned about their mate and the paramedics arrived quickly.

Medical personnel were on standby due to the dangerous nature of the shows and were needed after the incident.

The insider continued: “James hit his head pretty hard in the impact and was bloodied. He complained of pain in his back and neck. He broke at least one rib and was quite shocked.

They drove the cars through a tunnel to a rock face at a Norwegian naval base, and the tunnel lights didn’t come on until the cars speeded along, giving all three just a few seconds to react when they ran out of space.

James was rescued from his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 8 by paramedics and rushed to hospital for a brain scan and X-rays.

Richard himself was in a horror crash while filming Top Gear in 2006.

He cheated death when he crashed a jet-powered dragster named Vampire at nearly 320 mph while filming at the former RAF Elvington airbase near York.