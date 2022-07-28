Grand Theft Auto VI will feature the video game franchise’s first playable female protagonist

According to a report, the highly anticipated next installment of the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise will feature a playable female protagonist for the first time.

Developer Rockstar Games first announced it was working on GTA VI earlier this year, writing in February pronunciation that “the active development of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.”

Now in a report Bloomberg reveals that GTA VI will be the first to let players take on the role of a female lead character in the story mode.

The woman, rumored to be “Latina,” will reportedly be one of the main characters in a story influenced by bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde.

People familiar with the game told Bloomberg that developers are careful not to “lose weight” by making fun of marginalized groups, unlike previous games.

The woman, rumored to be ‘Latina’, will reportedly be one of the main characters in a story influenced by bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde (stock photo)

The report also includes new details about the game’s setting, which will apparently be a fictional version of Miami.

Industry analysts expect it to launch in March 2024, but developers suggested a release date could be even further away.

The news comes amid pressure from Rockstar Games, a division of Take-Two Interactive Software, to clean up its macho image.

The GTA games are notorious for their satirical portrayal of America, in which players take on the role of mobsters who murder civilians, and women are generally depicted as sex objects.

Until recently, the tone within the company reportedly mirrored that of the game, with Rockstar employees describing a workplace culture of drinking, brawls and excursions to strip clubs.

However, this reached a tipping point in 2018, when the “culture of crunch, bullying and frat-house antics” sparked a workers’ uprising.

Since then, Rockstar has fired executives accused of abuse and pledged to reduce overtime in an effort to reinvent itself as a more forward-thinking and compassionate company.

People familiar with the game told Bloomberg that developers are careful not to “lose weight” by making fun of marginalized groups, unlike previous games.

It has also taken a series of politically sensitive actions, including removing transphobic jokes from the most recent console release of GTA V, and significantly narrowing the gender pay gap.

In 2020, after a police officer killed George Floyd, the company quietly shelved a game mode for GTA Online based on the child’s game Cops ‘n’ Crooks after senior executives expressed concern it could appear tone-deaf.

The news that one of the protagonists of Rockstar’s next flagship title will be a woman seems to be the latest step in the company’s strategy to reshape its image.

While there were technically playable female characters in GTA games before, they weren’t fully voiced characters with their own personalities.

It is thought that the female protagonist of GTA VI will be fleshed out and developed at the same level as well-known male protagonists, such as CJ or Tommy Vercetti.