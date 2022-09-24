Grand Slam legend Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

Tennis legend Roger Federer lost the last game of his career in the Laver Cup on Saturday. For his “farewell match”, the Swiss powerhouse teamed up with longtime Spanish rival Rafael Nadal in a doubles match against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at the O2 arena in London.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, haunted by a knee injury, had not played since the 2021 Wimbledon quarter-finals and announced his retirement last week at the age of 41.

Federer and Nadal have played 40 times, including in nine Grand Slam finals, with Nadal holding a winning record of 24-16, but this time they will be on the same side of the net in the Ryder Cup-style event.

Roger Federer has achieved near-sacred status, from a racket-smashing enfan terrible with bad attitude and an unwise ponytail to a universally respected role model and modern icon.

More than 19 years after winning his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003, setting him on his path to becoming the greatest player of all time, Federer announced his retirement on Thursday.

He exits the sport with 20 Grand Slams, including a record eight Wimbledons, 103 titles and more than $130 million in prize money alone, all driven by rare grace, laser precision and a distinctive one-handed backhand.

Confidence was never an issue – who else could have walked Wimbledon Center Court in a tailored cream blazer with an embroidered emblem?

‘A religious experience’

The artistry associated with the Swiss brought him a worldwide legion of fans sporting ‘RF’ hats and almost mystical appreciation.

A once-famous columnist even wrote a running article with the headline “Federer as a Religious Experience.”

Federer was also number one in the world for 310 weeks, including 237 consecutive weeks between February 2004 and August 2008.

His net worth was estimated at $450 million in 2019 and that is Federer brand’s box office acknowledgment that he signed a $300 million 10-year deal in 2018 with apparel manufacturer Uniqlo.

He was 36 at the time.

In his prime, Federer let his opponents down.

“I threw the sink at him, but he went to the bathroom and grabbed his bathtub,” sighed an exhausted Andy Roddick after losing the 2004 Wimbledon final.

Out of court, however, he is Federer’s family man, the father of two sets of twins, Myla Rose and Charlene Riva and Leo and Lenny with his wife Mirka, a former player he met at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

His path to superstardom wasn’t always so arranged.

As a talented young player, Federer’s irascible temper threatened to hinder his progress.

“I had a hard time getting my act together and behaving properly. That was a big problem for me,” he admitted.

At the age of 19, Federer defeated his famous personal hero Pete Sampras at the 2001 Wimbledon tournament.

Twelve months later, however, Federer left Wimbledon in the first round.

It took a personal tragedy to press the reset.

Just as he turned 21, his early life coach and close friend Peter Carter was killed in a car accident in South Africa.

From then on, the multilingual Federer committed to winning in style, no longer consumed by his inner demons.

Big Rivals

Federer, born on August 8, 1981 in Basel, the son of the Swiss father Robert and the South African mother Lynette, started playing tennis at the age of eight.

He turned pro in 1998, won his first ATP title in Milan in 2001 and has racked up trophies every year with the exception of 2016, 2020 — when he only played the Australian Open — and 2021, another shortened season.

His first extended rest, to recover from a knee injury caused by a bath for his two daughters, sparked a renaissance in 2017 with a refreshed Federer to win an 18th major at the Australian Open.

It was after the first of his five Australian Opens in 2004 that he reached the world rankings for the first time.

Federer has eight Wimbledons, six Australian Open, five US Opens and one Roland Garros.

He won 28 Masters, an Olympic double gold medal in 2008 with close friend Stan Wawrinka and a Davis Cup win for Switzerland in 2014.

If he hadn’t competed in the same era as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, his trophy collection could have been more impressive.

Nadal, who has built a close relationship with Federer, enjoyed a head-to-head lead of 24-16.

“I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion,” he wrote when the Spaniard won a 13th Roland Garros in 2020, tying his record of 20 majors.

Against Djokovic, who has never been as cordial as the equally respected Nadal, Federer trailed 27-23.

They shared history in 2019 when the Serb triumphed in the longest Wimbledon final of all time, just three minutes short of five hours.

Heartbreaking for Federer, he wasted two championship points.

Since that day, Djokovic has also matched and surpassed his 20-Slam record, breaking his record at number one for weeks.

On the eve of his crushing defeat to Djokovic in the 2019 Wimbledon final, Federer said he had not set a date for his retirement.

“It’s just discussions I always have with my wife about the family, about my kids, is everyone happy on tour, are we happy to pack up and go on tour for five, six, seven weeks. Are we willing to to do that?” he said.

“For now it doesn’t seem to be a problem at all, that’s great.”

However, with a year lost to injuries and the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as a stalled comeback in 2021, Federer’s “wonderful time” has finally come to an end.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP)