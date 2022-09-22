Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa spend time with their grand-children

The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg have been enjoying some quality time with three of their grandchildren after an emotional visit to London for the Queen’s funeral earlier this week.

Grand Duke Henri, 67, and Grand Duchess Maria, 66, were among the dignitaries and heads of state who attended the late monarch’s funeral at Westminster Abbey and her committal service in Windsor on Monday.

The couple, who arrived in London on Sunday ahead of the ceremony, recovered from the emotional visit by taking their three grandchildren to an amusement park in Bettembourg.

There they looked after Princess Amalia, eight, and Prince Liam, six, Prince Felix’s children and Crown Prince Guillaume’s son, Prince Charles, two, while they fed animals and played with the plants on display.

Adorable pictures shared on Instagram revealed a glimpse of the grandparents’ family day as the family cuddled up to a fish and fed grapes to a red panda.

Grandmother Maria Teresa beamed as she was photographed talking to her two youngest grandchildren during the visit

The Grand Duke and his wife were among the foreign royals who traveled to London to attend the Queen’s funeral on Monday

Snaps showed a beaming Henri and Maria Teresa as they proudly posed with their grandchildren during their visit to the park.

Dressed in a stylish leopard print shirt, Maria Teresa could be seen cuddling her grandchildren as they discovered the park.

Meanwhile, Grand Duke Henri looked proud as he watched his two-year-old grandson and heir Charles make his way around the premises.

In one photo, Charles, the youngest of the pack, could be seen looking at a sea turtle with his grandmother and feeding a red panda during his walk.

Princess Amalia, who is the couple’s only grandchild, blew a kiss to a fish as her little cousin Charles looked on

Proud grandfather Grand Duke Henri watched on as his youngest grandson and heir, Charles, played on one of the theme park’s attractions

‘The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are overjoyed grandparents,’ read the post shared by the Grand Duke’s court.

“They took three of their grandchildren to Parc Merveilleux in Bettembourg,” it continued.

‘On the programme: a literal world tour of fauna and flora from five continents.

“The park, which offers an entertaining closeness to the animals, is an ideal place for a family visit, rich in discoveries for the children and a sharing moment especially appreciated by their grandparents,” the post continued.

‘A very happy moment was the reunion between Prince Charles and his friends, the red pandas Nila and Rani,’ who he proudly presented to his cousins,’ it concluded.

The prince met the red pandas during a prior visit to the park with his parents, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie.

The Grand Duke and his wife have five children: Prince Guillaume, 40, Prince Félix, 38, Prince Louis, 36, Princess Alexandra, 31, and Prince Sébastien, 30.

They also have five grandchildren: Prince Charles, who is Guillaume’s son and second in line to the Grand Ducal throne, Princess Amalia and Prince Liam, who are Felix’s children, and Prince Gabriel, 12, and Prince Noah, 11, who are sons of Prince Louis.

Charles pointed to one of the animals as his grandmother watched. Meanwhile, Amalia was feeding a red panda that lived in the park

Charles, who met the red pandas during a prior visit to the park, was a natural when feeding them

The young prince pointed out a blue fish during his visit to the zoo with his two cousins ​​and grandparents

Yesterday’s activities were a welcome change of pace after an emotional weekend, when Henri and Maria Teresa flew to London to attend the Queen’s funeral and pay their respects at her lie-in-residence at Westminster Hall on Sunday evening, before attending the ceremony on Monday. .

The couple were joined by 400 other foreign dignitaries and heads of state who had made the journey to London.

Emperors, kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers and other foreign dignitaries arrived in the British capital for Her Majesty’s state funeral, with many stopping at Westminster Hall on Sunday to pay their respects to the monarch who lay in state.

Later on Sunday evening, they attended the ‘reception of the century’ at Buckingham Palace, hosted by King Charles and Queen consort Camilla.