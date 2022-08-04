Grand Designs mansion described as ‘heaven’ has £1m knocked off price

Advertisement

A six-bedroom townhouse from Grand Designs, described as ‘heaven’, has knocked nearly £1m off its price and is on the market for £1.95million.

Kemeys Folly first appeared on the popular property exchange 13 years ago – and was marketed for £2.75 million, but the Grade II listed building has now gone down in price.

The historic Welsh folly was in an epic restoration to turn the 18th-century building into a luxury family home.

It has six bedrooms and five bathrooms – it offers ‘great panoramic views’ of both Usk Valley and Monmouthshire.

It also comes with 24 acres of historic woodland, equestrian facilities, formal gardens, terraces and a swimming pool complex.

According to ancient heritage organization Cadw – the Welsh version of English Heritage – it was a former hunting lodge.

It was originally built in 1712 by local landowner George Kemeys.

It was struck by lightning in the late 1890s and then partially rebuilt as a home in the early 1900s.

In 2007 it was bought for £830,000 by investment banker Dean Berry, who had a glass extension that allows light to flood into the property, which has a minimalist style and accessories such as pink plant pots and bright artwork to add a pop of color.

Dean spent £1m on the house to turn the mansion into a dream home, complete with a modern cream and black kitchen with a breakfast bar in the middle and sleek modern appliances

The house offers fantastic panoramic views of both Usk Valley and Monmouthshire from every room, including all six bedrooms

The spacious sitting room is complete with floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the room with plenty of natural light. The owners chose modern leather sofas for the large seating area

Presenter Kevin McCloud was impressed with the makeover which included a glass extension which he called a very ‘glamorous and opulent viewing platform’

In 2007 it was bought for £830,000 by investment banker Dean Berry for refurbishment and featured on Grand Designs on Channel 4. He spent £1 million turning it into a dream home.

Kevin McCloud was impressed with the makeover, which included a glass extension, and said: “This is no doubt all very glamorous and opulent.”

‘This beautiful new extension on the ground floor is like a viewing platform.’

The front door of the former hunting lodge opens onto formal gardens. A chandelier hanging in the hallway adds a touch of glamor as soon as you step inside

The mansion lights up beautifully at night and it’s easy to see the modern glass renovation attached to the landmark building

The property’s sun terrace offers breathtaking 360° views of rolling green hills and would make an ideal space for entertaining

Astonishing! The country house offers ‘amazing panoramic views’ of both Usk Valley and Monmouthshire

History: The tower was originally built in 1712 by the local landowner George Kemeys and was called Kemeys Folly

Dean put the building up for sale in 2011 for £2.75 million, but it was not sold.

It has since been offered for rent and as an AirBnb.

But now it’s back on the market for £1.95 million – just an iota more than it cost to buy and refurbish.

Agents Savills said: ‘The property has been featured on Channel 4’s Grand Designs program and is considered an architectural success. It combines both historical and functional contemporary living.

‘The property has a beautifully appointed and highly specified interior and is situated on an elevated and flat ridge with breathtaking 360° views across nine provinces.’

After investing a million in the restoration, Dean created a beautiful modern bathroom with his and hers sinks

No deal: Dean put the building up for sale in 2011 for £2.75 million – but surprisingly it didn’t sell. Pictured: The dining area that opens onto the sun terrace

The beautiful property has since been put up for rent and as an AirBnb for guests to enjoy the incredible Wales countryside. This hidden den with bookshelves and comfy chairs was one of Kevin McCloud’s favorite parts of the property

The mansion is now back on the market for £1.95 million – just an iota more than it cost to buy and renovate