Grand Designs: House of the Year viewers slam extension with faux mountain

A ‘hideous’ building with a modern extension with a fake metal mountain attached was slammed last night by Grand Designs: House of the Year viewers.

In the third program of the series, which aired last night on Channel 4, Kevin and his co-presenters, architect Damion Burrows, Natasha Huq and design expert Michelle Ogundehin, visited five properties competing for a shortlisted spot, all of which pushed the boundaries in conventional design.

The last house featured on the show was called Mountain View, in London, with architect Matt designing the property and the unusual extension for his young family to live in.

However, many of the onlookers were stunned by the construction, commenting, “The last house on Grand Designs tonight is the most horrible thing I’ve ever seen.” It looks like a 1990s Spanish go-kart clubhouse.”

Another wrote: ‘So an extension with a stupid sign to pretend it’s a mountain. Yes, really smart stuff. Yawn!’

A third added: ‘Tonight some utter nonsense about House of the Year. Lawrence Llewelyn Bowen, can’t quite decide what rubbish to use.”

Earlier in the series, Kevin explored homes built under difficult conditions, as well as awe-inspiring homes.

But last night the presenter explained that each of the different houses “does their own thing.”

Inside the extension was an open plan kitchen, dining and living room, with some unconventional design choices

Meanwhile, the living room at the front of the property was painted a deep blue hue, extending from the ceiling to the carpet

He said, “These are buildings that boldly go where no home has gone before, making us rethink what a home can be.

‘[They are] following new revolutionary space and maybe even inadvertently starting an entirely new architectural movement.

“These are groundbreaking homes, demonstrating the power of risk-taking. Where they lead, the rest of us will surely follow.”

The last groundbreaking original house was hiding behind the back of a refurbished and decent house in South West London.

The kitchen was built with recycled items, and Matt’s wife Laura admitted that she needed some “convincing” about the design choices when they first started building

It was an extension and renovation of an existing house in which drastic thought was given to what a house could look like.

The pioneer behind it all was Matt, a young architect, who lived there with his wife Laura and their children.

She said, “There were so many things I’m just not convinced about, and I needed convincing. And I wouldn’t necessarily choose you as my architect.’

From the front door you pass through a renovated living room and then everything has been remodeled, with a new utility room and a main area for families.

It was recessed from the original level, with dining, sitting and eating. Upstairs were the original rooms in the building.

Matt and Laura, who have two young children, confessed to having discussions about her “concern” about the design, but ultimately decided that the architect “really has to go for it”

And at the back was a mountainous extension, including a mountain landscape of foamed aluminum.

Matt wanted his family’s home to express all the things they were interested in. He explained, “We saw these pictures of a Disneyland attraction in San Diego where they were making this hyper-realistic mountain and we thought, why not try and recreate it.”

Laura said, “Like any idea he has, I was very concerned. But I know it was his only chance, since it’s our house, to really go for it and do something he loves that any other customer would be worried about.”

The RIBA judges loved the house’s surreal experience, as well as its individuality and personal expression.

And it’s not just Matt who has had his personal interests replicated in the house – the columns, painted red and white, replicated the poles used to map landscapes, while recessed into the floor are survey markers.

The large metal mountain built on the back of the extension was visible from the neighbors garden (photo)

Both are references to Laura’s days as a geography student. She said, “I love nature and the outdoors and the natural landscape. There are references everywhere.’

Stepping inside was described as “a theatrical experience,” revealing rooms full of references waiting to be deciphered.

Laura said the couple were “very keen” on not losing the house’s original character, so the brick wall was kept.

The mix of styles, materials and textures in the house made it a kaleidoscope of taste.

The original house was a hodgepodge of Edwardian spaces. Transforming the space cost £220,000 and they didn’t stop downstairs.

Upstairs was a light and airy corridor, which led all the way to the roof.

Laura said, “The age-old question we get with this house is why did we do certain things, why did we put a mountain on the back. And the answer becomes: why not? And that also just seeps into your life.’

Kevin explained that while the house may make Matt and Laura happy, it’s also fun, groundbreaking, and deeply, deeply strange.

He said, “There are so many great qualities that architecture can bring to our lives. All good, all recognizable – and then there are those harder to recognize qualities, the emotional ones – the joy and light that a building can bring to people’s lives.

“Let me tell you, with this building, the joy and elation are absolutely palpable.”