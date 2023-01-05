Gran Turismo sneak peek reveals new footage and interviews with Orlando Bloom

The amazing true story of a teen who played a video game and became a real race car driver comes to life on the big screen in a preview of Gran Turismo.

The video (via Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube) features new footage from the film plus interviews from the set with Orlando Bloom – who shared footage from the set in November – David Harbor and Archie Madekwe (Midsommar).

The film is based on the amazing true story of Jann Mardenborough, a 19-year-old who won a Gran Turismo video game competition and became a real life racing driver.

The teaser begins with footage from the racetrack set and a glimpse of Archie Madekwe as Jann Mardenborough, getting ready for a race.

Madekwe is then seen in costume saying to viewers, ‘Hello everyone. We are so excited to tell you about our movie, Gran Turismo.’

They show some fast car scenes, while Bloom, who plays Danny Moore, described as a motorsports marketing executive, adds, ‘This movie was made for the cinema.

More exciting racing scenes are shown as David Harbour, who plays Jann’s trainer Jack Salter, adds that the movie is a “Sony PlayStation partnership.” It doesn’t get any better than this.’

The trailer shows more bits and pieces of race footage, as Bloom explains, “It’s a movie based on a true life story,” as Madekwe adds, “with heart-pounding action and drama, it’s a love story,” as Harbor adds, “It’s a bad race car action that makes you feel like you’re in the middle of it all.’

Other shots – apparently shot with drones – show the camera moving quickly between the cars, as Bloom adds that the film will have a “body-vibrating sound.” miles per hour.’

Madekwe concludes by saying, “We are excited to bring Gran Turismo to you exclusively in cinemas.”

The images debuted Wednesday during Sony’s presentation at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.

Filming began in Hungary in November 2022 and wrapped up in December, with the film releasing in theaters on August 11.

The cast also includes former Spice Girl Geri Horner as Jann’s mother Lesley, Djimon Hounsou as Jann’s father, British football star Steve Mardenborough and Darren Barnet as Matty Davis, another GT Academy driver.

Neill Blomkamp (District 9, Elysium) directs the film from a screenplay by Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Will Dunn (Ms. Marvel).

Bloom has wizards too! in theaters in 2023 along with a new season of his Amazon series Carnival Row.

