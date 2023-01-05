Gran Turismo movie looks a lot like Gran Turismo, a bit less like a movie

Sony has the first images of his Gran Turismo film during the press conference at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The short sneak peek video highlights the on-track action of the motorsport movie based on the PlayStation racing game series, but doesn’t do much to sell the story.

The video shows how long the filmmakers led by director Neill Blomkamp (District 9), have gone to mimic the look of the games with real race cars. Rotating drone shots are reminiscent of GT’s trailers and replay modes, while the gameplay experience is mirrored in cockpit cameras and a remarkably accurate depiction of the games’ tall, angled chase camera.

The film’s cast also appears in the video, addressing the audience directly to emphasize the immersive qualities of the race scenes in movie theaters. “This movie was made for the cinema,” enthuses Orlando Bloom, promising “body-vibrating sound… The audience will feel every jolt, every thrill of this 200-mph racing.”

“It’s hard-hitting race car action that makes you feel like you’re right in the thick of it,” added David Harbour.

There will also be “drama” and “a love story,” according to Archie Madekwe, who plays Jann Mardenborough in the film. Gran Turismo is based on the story of the real life Mardenborough, who played Gran Turismo at home as a teenager and started a career as a racing driver thanks to the GT Academy racing and training program.

But we don’t get much sense of that story from this teaser. It is estimated that Harbor’s character could have been inspired by Darren Cox, the Nissan executive who struck a deal with PlayStation to launch GT Academy, while Bloom looks like a potential Christian Horner-style race team boss. Darren Barnet (Paxton in Never have I ever), Djimoun Hounsou, and in a weird twist, Horner’s wife, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell Horner.

Hopefully we will learn more soon from a good trailer. Gran Turismo will hit theaters on August 11, 2023.