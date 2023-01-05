Gran Turismo 7 is getting PSVR 2 support and that makes me very nervous

By
Jacky
-
Gran Turismo 7 is getting PSVR 2 support and that makes me very nervous

It’s official: Gran Turismo 7 will get PSVR 2 support when the headset launches next month.

Announced by Sony at its CES 2023 press conference, the PS5 premiere racing sim will receive VR support when PSVR 2 launches on February 22. no extra costs.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR