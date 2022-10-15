Graham Potter reveals origins of his ‘glow up’ having arrived at Chelsea

<!–

Graham Potter has tackled his ‘glow’, revealing that a precious haircut from the barber cutting some of his players’ hair is part of his new look.

The contrast in Potter’s appearance between his early days as a coach and now that he takes on the high profile role of Chelsea head coach has not gone unnoticed as he has been compared to friendly characters such as James Bond and the Milk Tray man.

And sober Potter laughed, ‘Milk Tray Man? Is he the one who climbed through the windows?

Graham Potter has been the recipient of a ‘glow up’ since arriving at Chelsea

“Recently someone said to me that I’ve had a ‘glow’.

‘I have no idea what that is’ [a positive personal transformation]. I grow in my face like fine wine.

“I got a haircut from someone who cuts the boys’ hair. So probably that made a difference, I don’t know. It cost a lot more than I thought!’

A stylish turtleneck has been a hallmark of Potter’s Touchline look since he moved to Stamford Bridge, but he insisted, “I used to wear the polo collar. It’s not a new sweater. It’s not that old, but it’s not new either. Looking back, and I know this isn’t investigative journalism, I think we beat Tottenham 1-0 with that jumper, so maybe it’s a lucky jumper? I don’t know.

The former Brighton boss has been told he looked friendlier on the sidelines in his new role

“I would like the discussions about myself to be a little more elitist than about my sweater or my haircut, but at the end of the day there is 24-hour news. You have to fill it with something so it might as well go over my sweater.’

Indeed, Potter has had to get used to seeing his face a little more on screen since Chelsea took him out of Brighton last month.

‘No not so much’ [has changed in the last five weeks],’ he said. ‘It’s busier because of the doubles and I realize I can’t do much, I’m more in the foreground and my face is unfortunately too often on television.

‘It is well [that I can’t go out much]I’m busy anyway. I don’t have a life, I just focus on games and try to prepare for football matches.

‘I don’t like to see myself on tele, I get sweaty hands and frankly prefer to go to the dentist. It is what it is. But nothing really, I’m just busy with this job and doing my best to help the team.’