Graham Potter admits that Blues’ poor form before the World Cup break almost RUINED his family holiday

Graham Potter has admitted that the Blues’ poor form almost ruined his holiday with his wife because he was ‘looking out over the Pacific Ocean thinking of Chelsea’, following his team’s dismal run before the World Cup break.

Potter, who succeeded Thomas Tuchel in September, has seen his team drop to eighth place after three straight defeats.

Potter traveled to California with his wife Rachel during the World Cup to meet with co-owner Behdad Eghbali, the biggest investor behind Chairman Todd Boehly.

Graham Potter admitted poor Blues form almost ruined his holiday with wife Rachel

Chelsea lost three games in a row before the World Cup break, falling to eighth

Speaking to reporters, Potter said: “I would rather have gone on holiday with a couple of wins behind me, because I probably would have been better company for my poor wife.”

“As it is, I’m looking at the Pacific Ocean, and she’s thinking about what a great time we’re having, and I’m thinking about Chelsea Football Club.”

Chelsea’s last six before the World Cup L 11/12/22: Aston Villa 1-0 Chelsea (PL) L 12/11/22: Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea (PL) L 09/11/22: Man City 2-0 Chelsea (Carabao Cup 3rd round) L 06/11/22: Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal (PL) W 02/11/22: Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb (UCL) L 10/29/22: Brighton 4-1 Chelsea (PL)

The 47-year-old admits that while it’s been a frustrating run, he’s been able to step away and focus on how to move on from here.

He added: “But luckily she’s been with me long enough to know that’s the way it is, and then you have to use the pain, the frustration, the disappointment of the last few weeks to say ‘OK, how can we move on? ‘

“And then like everything, a little bit of distance gives you that time, a little bit of perspective, and then it’s about how you can start the process of integrating all the players and taking the learning from that time and saying ‘OK, we I need to show some address here’.’

Chelsea return to Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on December 27 against Bournemouth, ahead of a trip to Nottingham Forest on New Year’s Day.

Potter’s side are then faced with the mammoth task of facing Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City twice in three days, first in the league and then in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Chelsea manager admits he feels even more confident about his future after their meetings in California.

Potter admitted he was ‘looking out over the Pacific Ocean thinking about Chelsea’ during his trip to California

“When I was in California I met with Behdad, so it was good, we had a good conversation with him and there is fantastic support,” he added. “So I’m looking forward to the next few weeks, months and years.

‘I am even more confident, even more aware of the support I have now than three months ago when I accepted the job.

So that tells you something. It’s a credit to them and their support and how they’ve communicated with me: it’s been fantastic.

“We all know the pressure and the demands at this club, but we also have enough people who can see the perspective and where we are to be able to say, ‘this is where we are, how can we improve?’