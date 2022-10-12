Graham Norton takes aim at John Cleese for speaking out against 'cancel culture'

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Graham Norton has taken aim at John Cleese for speaking out against cancellation culture, saying it’s about being held ‘accountable’ for what you say.

The BBC talk show host, 59, said free speech is not ‘free of consequence’ and ‘cancel’ culture was the ‘wrong word’ to use – instead saying it should be ‘accountability’.

Norton hit out at the Fawlty Towers star, 82, describing him as a ‘man of a certain age’ who has been saying ‘what he likes for years’ and is now being held accountable.

BBC presenter Graham Norton, who said cancellation culture is about being held ‘responsible’ pictured in June 2022.

The Monty Python legend, 82, pictured at the Social Democrat party conference in Manchester on Saturday, said he would turn down a return to the BBC if asked

The pair pictured together while John Cleese appeared on the Graham Norton Show

Speaking about ‘cancel’ culture at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, he said, as reported by The telegraph: ‘The word is the wrong word. I think the word should be “responsibility”.

“John Cleese has been very public recently about complaining about what you can’t say.

‘It must be very hard to be a man of a certain age who has been able to say what he likes for years, and now suddenly there is some responsibility.’

He continued: ‘It is freedom of speech, but not without consequences. I am aware of the things I say.’

The Monty Python legend recently told the BBC he would never work for them again – because the broadcaster would ‘cancel’ him in five minutes.

Cleese said he would reject any inducement from the company because he believed it would either censor or shut him down almost immediately.

Monty Python – with Cleese – is one of British comedy’s most beloved and influential shows

The Fawlty Towers creator was speaking to the BBC on Radio 4’s Today program when he made the comments.

He said: ‘The BBC haven’t come to me and said you want some one-hour shows and if they did I’d say “not on your nelly”.

‘I wouldn’t get five minutes into the first show before I’d be canceled or censored.’

An outspoken critic of vigilante culture, Cleese joins GB News to present a show alongside comedian Andrew Doyle.

It is understood it will be in a discussion format looking at topics including ‘wokery’ and ‘cancell culture’ as well as freedom of expression.

Asked for his thoughts on the limits of free speech, he told presenter Amol Rajan: ‘Someone once said to me, “Everyone is in favor of free speech, especially for the ideas they like.”

Then, responding to whether freedom of speech should be extended to those who spread opinions and misinformation about public health issues, he added: ‘If there is a factual response to something like this, then it should be done.

‘That is the task, to present the facts, and then have opinions slightly separated and have a proper argument about it, but not to try to avoid a public debate and then try to get through [on] Social Media.’

In July, Cleese criticized vigilante culture for having a ‘disastrous’ effect on comedy.

He told FreedomFest in Las Vegas that he doesn’t believe comedians have the freedom to be funny anymore, blasting today’s cancellation culture as the ‘death of creativity’.

Cleese said: ‘I think it’s particularly worrying at the moment because you can only create in an atmosphere of freedom where you don’t check everything you say critically before you go ahead.

‘A lot of comedians sit there now and when they think about something they say something like, “Can I get away with it? I don’t think so. So and so got into trouble and he said, oh, she said that .” Do you see what I mean? And that is the death of creativity.’