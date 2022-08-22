Graham Norton is spotted for the first time since tying the knot with husband Jonothan McCleod

Graham Norton was first spotted with new husband Jonothan McCleod since they tied the knot in Cork.

The TV star, 59, and Scottish filmmaker, 44, both wore gold wedding rings on their ring fingers as they went out on a night out.

Graham, who wore a black facemask during the outing, cut a casual figure in a white polo top, along with jeans and trainers.

Meanwhile, Jonothan stood out in a daring Hawaiian shirt that he’d tucked into jeans and also paired with trainers.

In July, it was reported that Graham married his long-term love, who has never been mentioned by name.

The Irish examiner reported that the TV star, who is reportedly worth £24 million, had a lavish activity this weekend in his native West Cork with 120 guests.

Guests celebrated at four-star venue Bantry House as they celebrated their union with a private party, with the venue closed to the public.

Singer Lulu is said to have performed and the site reports that drag queen Panti Bliss performed a DJ set. Lulu herself shared some photos of herself walking the beautiful grounds on Instagram on Monday.

Graham, who was first seen with Jonothan at Heathrow in December 2019, quietly attended the Glasgow premiere of the film director’s latest film earlier this year.

Jonothan recently released My Old School, a documentary about a former classmate who convinced school administrators that he was 16, despite being in his thirties.

In an interview for Queerty online magazine, Jonothan described his school days at Bearsden Academy, Glasgow: ‘My experience was going to that school, keeping my head down, trying not to be bullied, trying not to let anyone discover my secret. – that was that I was a 16-year-old gay boy who desperately didn’t want anyone to know.’

Several of Jonothan’s friends took to social media to mention they were in Cork last week, including Holby City star Dawn Steele and Shelly McErlaine, who wrote the music for My Old School.

Lulu also shared videos of Bantry House on Instagram as she enjoyed breakfast overlooking the manicured lawns.

The host remains private about his current relationship, but he has dated Trevor Patterson from 2011-2013.

He then dated music marketing consultant Andrew Smith, who he split from in 2015.

Graham grew up in Bandon and regularly returns to west Cork where he has been busy recording his Virgin Radio UK show.

According to the website, Bantry House and Garden is a stately home situated on the Wild Atlantic Way overlooking Bantry Bay in the South West of Ireland.

The house has been the home of the Whites since 1739 and was opened to the public in 1946.

‘The Estate is a popular wedding and event venue and visitors can explore the formal garden, tour the house, enjoy a picnic basket from our Tearoom, have Afternoon Tea in the library and stay in the East Wing.’

MailOnline has reached out to a Graham spokesperson for comment.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror in 2015, Graham said he thought it would be easier to find someone if he was straight, explaining: “This sounds sexist, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less true.

“If I were straight, my female partner would play a role in the eyes of society. She would be the mother of my children, my hostess, the person on my arm at red carpet events. She would have a certain function.

“But that’s not the case if your partner is a man. Every man – no matter how young or fey – has something of the alpha in him.’

He added that his ex-friends previously had an “aversion” to attending events with him because they “didn’t deserve it for themselves”.