Graham Arnold, Socceroos boss, has drawn comparisons to Ted Lasso for his character trait.

Socceroos boss Graham Arnold has drawn comparisons to fictional coach Ted Lasso for his management skills as an elite man.

While Arnold’s expert knowledge of the world game is evident, close friend and former assistant Phil Moss sees many similarities between the pair.

Ted Lasso is a popular American TV series, where Hollywood actor Jason Sudeikis stars as Lasso, a former college NFL coach who is parachuted into a role at English Premier League club AFC Richmond.

After a ruthless start, Lasso’s methods soon win over the playgroup and results follow.

“Arnie would be the first to say that Ted Lasso resonates with him,” said Moss, an assistant coach under Arnold with the Central Coast Mariners (2010-2013) and then Sydney FC (2017/18).

“Like Ted, he finds the silver lining in every cloud and is big on positive reinforcement, particularly focusing on things that players do well… and then finding a fair way to address the things that players have to improve.’

Moss went on to question why Arnold has been so successful as a manager, who started full-time in 1998 with Northern Spirit in the now-defunct National Soccer League.

“He really cares about people,” Moss said Fox Sports. ‘He treats them as human beings first and foremost.

“He takes the family on a journey, so it’s not just about the player, it’s about the person, the family behind the person.

“Once you have that in a good place and you’ve built a really strong relationship and the trust is high, then you can get the best out of the footballer.”

Arnold’s success in Qatar has the football world talking.

Widely tipped as a whiplash in Group D, Arnold has notable back-to-back victories over Tunisia and Denmark in Doha.

Two clean sheets from skipper Mat Ryan saw the Socceroos finish second behind France – and set up a tough job with Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the round of 16 on Sunday (6am, AEDT).

But Arnold wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We have been called the ‘invincible underdogs’ worldwide. Everyone is an underdog until you succeed,” he said.

“Almost everyone in the world has been an underdog at some point in their life.

Australia is the underdog. We love that. We like to have our backs against the wall and no one is giving us a chance.”