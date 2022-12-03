Graham Arnold never deleted the decade-old text message Wayne Bennett, NRL super coach.

<!–

A thought-provoking text message from NRL super coach Wayne Bennett could be a big reason why the Socceroos stunned Argentina at the World Cup.

Bennett – who won seven premierships with the Broncos and Dragons between 1992 and 2010 – texted Graham Arnold more than a decade ago after they met for more than several weeks.

The Socceroos boss saved it before applying the wise words to his own coaching philosophies.

While in charge of A-League outfit Central Coast Mariners in 2013, Bennett’s message was clear: “Don’t play the game today, you’ll play tomorrow.” Keep them relaxed.’

History shows that Arnold’s men from Gosford won their grand final later that season by beating Western Sydney Wanderers 2-0 thanks to goals from Patrick Zwaanswijk and Daniel McBreen.

Arnold went on to win another decider – this one with Sydney FC in 2017 – before taking over as Australia coach four and a half years ago.

Aware that he did not have the “Golden Generation” luxury to call upon, before Qatar, Arnold focused on collective faith.

NRL supercoach Wayne Bennett has been a mentor to Graham Arnold, with the Socceroos boss all ears

The pair met regularly in 2013 to exchange ideas – months later, Arnold won the A-League Grand Final with the Central Coast Mariners

The likes of Mitch Duke – who plays his club football in Japan’s second division – and A-League representatives like Melbourne City’s Mat Leckie and Adelaide skipper Craig Goodwin – have played their hearts out for Arnold.

Andrew Devlin, the father of Socceroos midfielder Cameron Devlin, confirmed that Arnold has the whole team aligned in the Gulf state.

‘The camaraderie, the bond, the closeness and the culture that has arisen within this group of boys, that is [all down to] Arnie,” Devlin snr. told me News Corp.

Cam said Arnie just builds tension between them. Cam experienced it at the Olympics and he said Arnie is all about teammates and getting together.

That’s what he builds. It’s a great culture that he’s developing.

“In the games of Tunisia and Denmark, we defended our backside. She [players] wants to play for him.’

Mitchell Duke is one of many Socceroos players whose faith has skyrocketed thanks to Arnold

Arnold previously told reporters of his admiration for Bennett, who will oversee the NRL’s newest franchise, the Dolphins, in 2023.

“He has been a fantastic mentor to me. “With his experience, he was basically saying, ‘I’m going to win you a grand final, I’ve done it a few times, so I’ll tell you how to do it,’ he said.

“He was a really good shoulder I could lean on to talk to, a man much more experienced than I was. “I can’t thank him enough.”

If Arnold performs a major sporting miracle and sends Lionel Messi and his La Albicelestes teammates home from Doha, he will be a permanent part of Australian sporting folklore.

He’s enjoying the underdogs tag, and one thing’s for sure, Arnold’s players will be prepared to run through brick walls for him from the opening whistle.

Time will tell if Aussie DNA is superior to Argentinian brilliance, with kick-off 6am (AEDT) on Sunday morning.