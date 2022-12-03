Graham Arnold makes ONE change to Australia team that stunned Denmark for Argentina game

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Graham Arnold opted to make just one change to the squad that stunned Denmark, with the Australian side confident that their Socceroos heroes would face Denmark once again.

The Socceroos aim to make history in Qatar as they aim to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time ever, but face a big task in strong contenders Argentina, who are led by Lionel Messi.

The Australians have a quick turnaround for tonight’s game, with around 72 hours between games, but Arnold has only made one change.

Graham Arnold made just one change to the Socceroos team that beat Denmark

Keanu Baccus replaces Craig Goodwin as Australia take on Argentina in the World Cup

Keanu Baccus replaces Adelaide United star Craig Goodwin, in what will be the St Mirren midfielder’s first start at international level.

Before the game, Arnold said, “I think the universe is paying us back for all the hard work we’ve put in.

“We have been called the ‘invincible underdogs’ worldwide. Everyone is an underdog until you succeed.

Australia wants to reach the quarter-finals of the men’s World Cup for the first time

“Almost everyone in the world has been an underdog at some point in their life. Only when you are successful are you seen as a success.

Australia is the underdog. We love that. We like to have our backs against the wall and no one is giving us a chance, going out and fighting the way of the Aussie spirit.

“That’s our strength.”