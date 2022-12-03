Graham Arnold, Australia coach claims his side will be ‘all guns blazing” against Argentina

<!–

In Australia, they make a big part of their football team’s history from games against Argentina.

They beat them once, 4-1 in 1988, in something called the Sydney Bicentennial Gold Cup. In 1993, Argentina edged past them in a two-legged play-off for the following year’s World Cup. Socceroos manager Graham Arnold played in it.

Meanwhile, the Australian Under 23 team beat Argentina 2-0 at the Tokyo Olympics last year and Arnold was the coach.

Australia hopes to upset the odds after qualifying for the World Cup round of 16

Socceroos boss Graham Arnold insists his side will go ‘all guns blazing’ against Argentina

So in Australia they are clinging to historical straws and telling themselves that at tonight’s final 16 meeting in Doha, a version of history could repeat itself. However, Arnold is thankful for only one thing.

“It’s good that we have a short turnaround between the last game and this one,” he said. “It’s only three days. I think it’s an advantage for us because it means we don’t spend five days worrying and thinking about the opposition.’

Tonight’s match at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium should be one of the major mismatches of the tournament. Arnold’s team, which beat Tunisia and Denmark to reach this stage, does not have a single player from a major European league.

Sitting next to the coach yesterday was defender Harry Souttar from Stoke City. It will be his job to take care of Lionel Messi. At least he will have a height advantage, someone commented.

Arnold is on the sidelines during Australia’s final group stage match against Denmark

Lionel Messi will try to pass Australia in his quest for a World Cup title

But sports don’t always follow the rules of common sense and Arnold and his players have made it clear that they won’t die here tonight.

“It’s 10 blue shirts against 10 yellow shirts and it’s a battle and a war that we will fight,” said Arnold. “We will go there with all weapons. My players are not tired. I can see it in their eyes and their faces. There is no fatigue.

‘They are ready. This is a moment of their life and they are ready to grab it. When I see them walking down the hall, I can tell they’re ready to go.’

Australia’s World Cup didn’t start off very promising as they lost 4-1 to France. Argentina didn’t fare much better, however, going down 2-1 against Saudi Arabia.

Asked about their opponents’ merits, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said Australia had a ‘good qualifying campaign’ and a ‘tradition in the World Cup’.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni insists Australia has a “World Cup tradition”.

Given that Arnold was almost sacked when Australia’s attempts to qualify automatically fell through – they eventually won a play-off against Peru on penalties – and that this is only the second time they have reached the knockout stages of a World Cup, it was it’s tempting to wonder if Scaloni had confused them with someone else.

Either way, Arnold believes the 20-game qualifying campaign that saw Australia play some of their matches here in Qatar due to Covid restrictions at home has only brought his side together. “I think this World Cup campaign has helped reunite our country after Covid,” he said. “It has reunited our football.

“I think the universe is paying us back now. Of those 20 qualifiers, we only played four at home. We’ve had some difficult travels through Covid and now I’m looking at the positives. I honestly believe Covid has helped bring this team together.

“We won six of the seven qualifiers we played here in Qatar. We are familiar with it. This feels like a second home to us.

“The name Argentina resonates all over the world and it is inspiring to play against them. But you’re going to see the best of our players.’