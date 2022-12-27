Grafton Lakes Winter Festival Needs Volunteers

CROPSEYVILLE, NY (NEWS10) – After Christmas and New Years, a new season rears its head: January is the time for winter festivals. At Grafton Lakes State Park, some festivities need a little extra help.

Volunteers wanted for the Grafton Lakes Winter Festival, which will be held on Saturday, January 21. Hosted by Grafton Lakes State Park and Friends of Grafton Lakes State Park, the festival is seeking trained hands and bodies to fit kids in snowshoes, help with waivers, and help get started at the local polar plunge, among others. responsibilities. Registration can be completed online.

The annual Grafton Lakes Winter Festival is located in the state park, along the Grafton Lakes State Park Way off Route 2, east of Troy. Festivities include snowshoeing, dog sledding and more, with a full schedule to be released in January. The festivities will be held at no cost to visitors.

Grafton Lakes State Park is operated by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. It is one of more than 250 parks, historic sites and other places managed by the organization.