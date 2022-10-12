Graft convictions extend Suu Kyi’s prison term to 26 years

BANGKOK (AP) – A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday on two more charges of corruption, with two three-year sentences to serve simultaneously, in addition to previous ones. convictions that are now leaving her. with a total prison sentence of 26 years.

Suu Kyi, 77, was detained on February 1, 2021 when the military seized power from her elected government. She denied the charges against her in this case, in which she was accused of receiving $550,000 as a bribe from Maung Weik, a tycoon convicted of drug trafficking several years ago.

She had already been sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, violating the country’s official secrecy law, sedition, electoral fraud and five other corruption charges.

Supporters and independent analysts say all charges are politically motivated and attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s takeover while preventing her from running in the next election promised by the military in 2023.

