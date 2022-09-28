Graffard hits out after Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant misses out on Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

Australian star mare Verry Elleegant will miss the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Sunday after an embarrassing delivery for French racing that has left her trainer Francis-Henri Graffard furious.

The 2021 Melbourne Cup winner had been shipped to Europe with the sole intention of taking an ambitious shot at the €5 million (£4.5 million) race.

But with the seven-year-old looking like she might miss one of the berths in the 20-runner field, Graffard made the decision to let her run instead in Saturday’s Prix de Royallieu on day one of the two-day Arc meeting in Longchamp.

French rules do not allow horses to be entered in two races and Graffard feared he would be left high and dry if he bet on dropouts, creating an unexpected opportunity in the Arc.

His anger is mainly aimed at the French handicapper. Verry Elleegant is said to have made it to the Arc field on the form rating she achieved in Australia, where she won nine races in Group One.

But the French evaluator has dropped her 7 pounds after two runs in his jurisdiction – most recently finishing third in the Prix Foy – a decision that seems premature given her record and compensation for the transition to the Northern Hemisphere.

Graffard said: ‘I am very angry with my race country and I have to apologize to all Australian racing fans.’

The prospects that Verry Elleegant will take up her entry into the Fillies & Mares Stakes on British Champions Day at Ascot on October 15 have now grown.

Also outside the Arc is outsider West Wind Blows, trained by Ed and Simon Crisford, who have chosen to run their foal in Saturday’s Prix Dollar.