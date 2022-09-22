Graeme Souness tells ‘precious’ Jack Grealish he has no ‘vendetta’ against him – or Paul Pogba

Graeme Souness has told Jack Grealish to stop being ‘animal’ and insists he ‘doesn’t have a problem with anyone’ after the England international hit out. Sports mail columnist.

After Souness claimed Grealish was ‘not a quick learner’ and had not improved since his £100million move to Manchester City from Aston Villa last year, the forward replied: ‘I don’t know what his problem is with me. He always says things about me.

‘I try not to read too much into it. It’s difficult when he’s on Sky Sports and it’s all over the training ground at times. He was obviously a great player and won a lot, but I don’t know what it is about what he says about me or what his problem is.’

See you on talkSPORTSouness continued the war of words but declared he would probably get on well with Grealish if he met the 27-year-old.

The pundit also commented on criticism he has received in the past for being too harsh on former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

“I don’t have a problem with him, I don’t have a problem with anybody,” Souness said. I don’t have a problem with Jack at all. I think Jack is a good player, technically he is great. I don’t believe we can be critical of the modern player.

– When I tried Paul Pogba it was because it was Man United and I think I was the first to call Pogba out as an average player in our league. I think I was proven 100 percent right at the end of the day.

Jack Grealish hit out at Souness after the pundit criticized his displays for Manchester City

Souness also responded to criticism he has received for describing Paul Pogba as ‘average’

‘I’m sure if I met Jack I’d really like Jack. I think he’s a cheeky bitch. I want a night out with him too! But I just think the modern player doesn’t take criticism very well. I think, Jack, you will listen to who you will listen to.

‘I’m on talkSPORT with you guys, who I love. I have a column with the Daily Mail where I get a chance to express my opinion and I’m on Sky. I’ve had over 50 years in the game, I think I’m entitled to an opinion.

‘I just feel… don’t be so precious! I have no vendetta against anyone at all. That’s my take on Jack Grealish at the moment. Jack really doesn’t need to listen to me, he doesn’t need to listen to anyone. The only opinion that counts for Jack Grealish should be the manager’s.’