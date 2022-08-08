Graeme Souness SLAMS Anthony Martial, claiming ‘he’s not for Manchester United’

Graeme Souness has criticized Manchester United striker Anthony Martial, claiming he ‘cannot handle the pressure’ to play for the club.

Martial looks set to play a key role for new United manager Erik ten Hag this season after returning from a loan spell at Sevilla, but is currently injured and missed his side’s opening weekend loss to Brighton.

Talk about Talk sportSouness, who is? Sportsmails The latter columnist, claimed United will not miss the Frenchman, comparing him to Paul Pogba, who left Manchester for Juventus this summer.

Anthony Martial has had a rough time at Manchester United, but is ready for a fresh start

Graeme Souness criticized Martial, claiming ‘he can’t handle the pressure’ at United

“In United’s case, they haven’t really recruited game changers,” Souness said.

“When you talk about ‘we’re going to miss Martial’, how many chances does that young man get to become a Manchester United player?

He has already proved to me that he is not for Man United. He can’t handle the pressure of playing at Man United.”

He continued: ‘Man United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Every time they play a game of football, they are in a cup final.

“Like Liverpool is like Chelsea is like Man City is now. Welcome to the big league.’

Martial, 26, was in good form for United in pre-season before suffering a hamstring injury

Souness claimed Martial has had many opportunities to prove himself at Man United

Souness also criticized Paul Pogba, who left the club for a second time for free in June despite coming over from Juventus for £89million six years ago.

The former Liverpool manager compared Martial to his compatriot, suggesting both players cannot always play to their best.

“It’s a bit like Pogba,” he said. “I see them both and I see players in them and qualities that few players possess.

“But it’s on their terms and they pick and choose when to use it.

Paul Pogba endured a mixed second spell at Manchester United before joining Juventus

The Frenchman returned to the Italian side in June after leaving for £89million in 2016

“When you play for a big club, you can’t be like that. At a large club you play a cup final every week.

“These players are not ready for that, they are not ready for battle. There’s no point in being a great player in training or being a great player once every six or seven games.

“You’re in a big club because you want to win things and challenge all the time. In fundamental terms, they are unreliable.

“They’re not people you can rely on, end.

“I don’t think you can rely on Martial anymore, not that you ever could. He’s been way too erratic.’