Graeme Souness lambasts Celtic fans behaviour during this weekend’s tributes to The Queen 

Celtic have yet to comment on the banners and taunts from their supporters

Graeme Souness insists the behavior of Celtic fans following the Queen’s death has damaged the club “beyond belief”.

The Rangers legend and Sportsmail columnist also believes that major sponsors will now give Celtic a wide berth due to the behavior of some supporters.

A section of fans unfurled an offensive anti-monarchy banner at last week’s Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland. It was then followed by chants of ‘If you hate the Royal Family, clap your hands’ during a minute’s applause for Her Majesty ahead of the match against St Mirren last Sunday.

Graeme Souness says Celtic are an unacceptable face for football following behavior from fans

Celtic supporters held up banners and made noise during the pre-match tribute to the Queen

Ange Postecoglou had asked for respect to be shown in his pre-match interviews, although Celtic as a club have declined to comment publicly on the matter.

Speaking on talkSPORT yesterday, Souness claimed Celtic are now the ‘unacceptable face of Scottish football’.

“Whatever I say about this, people will say they expect it because I was employed by Glasgow Rangers and I’m a Rangers fan,” he said.

“But you try to stand back a little – and the eyes of the world were on this country for the last ten days.

‘Celtic now have a big problem because if you’re a big company looking to sponsor a team in the UK or Scotland, would you consider Celtic anymore? Not at all.

Ange Postecoglou refused to comment on the fans’ behavior in his post-match comments

“In the eyes of the world, Celtic are now the unacceptable face of football in Scotland because of a minority of fans.”

Following his call for respect ahead of the match in Paisley, Celtic boss Postecoglou was blunt with reporters and declined to comment on the matter after the match following boos from supporters.

Celtic are now the subject of a UEFA investigation following the Champions League clash in Poland and Souness believes the continued silence from the Parkhead powerbrokers is only causing more damage.

He said: ‘By the decision-makers at Celtic being silent on this matter, they are compounding the problem.

‘This is not just talk in Scotland. It’s a talk all over the world. They have shot themselves in the foot big-time.

St Mirren won 2-0 over Celtic, who suffered their first defeat of the season on Sunday

‘It is a minority who are guilty of this, but also a minority who are damaging Celtic’s brand – synonymous with being the first British team to win the European Cup, great success and an absolute institution in Scotland – beyond belief.

‘If you’re a Rangers fan, these are happy days. They want the silence to continue. They (Celtic) are shooting themselves in the foot.

‘They (the club) should have been out a few days ago and condemned this.

‘And for anyone who doesn’t like Celtic, the music is brilliant and (they) want it to continue.

‘The eyes of the world were on Britain, and I must emphasize that it is a minority. I have friends who are Celtic fans and condemn this, so why isn’t the club?’

Scotland boss Steve Clarke, meanwhile, hopes the Tartan Army show respect during tonight’s Nations League clash with Ukraine at Hampden.

Dundee United fans were also involved in disrupting tributes ahead of their clash with Rangers

A minute’s applause is to be held before kick-off as the Scots begin a triple header which also sees them face Ireland on Saturday before the second leg against Ukraine in Poland next week.

Clarke was reluctant to get involved in the fallout from the games last weekend, which saw Dundee United fans also disrupt a minute’s silence at Ibrox.

Asked for his views on that game and also Celtic’s game in Paisley, he said: ‘You can ask but you won’t get one. Because, as I said, I am always very respectful on these occasions and I give the respect that is deserved.

– We have three fantastic matches coming up. Let’s move on to the games.

‘I think I will do my usual thing and show the respect that should be shown on such an occasion. For other people? I don’t think it’s for me to judge.

‘But hopefully it goes off and it’s a respectful moment before the game.’