Graeme Souness insists Chelsea will ‘rue the day’ they sacked Thomas Tuchel

Graeme Souness believes Chelsea will regret the sacking of their Champions League winning manager Thomas Tuchel.

The German coach was sacked in the wake of Chelsea’s surprise Champions League defeat by Dinamo Zagreb last Tuesday, with Brighton’s Graham Potter quickly appointed as his replacement.

Tuchel, who won the Champions League for Chelsea in 2021 just months after being hired to replace Frank Lampard, has endured a shaky start to the season. And despite being heavily supported in the transfer window, he quickly got his marching orders.

"Chelsea got rid of the wrong man." "Todd Boehly will regret the day." "Boehly has been here for two minutes, but he knows all about football… no." Graeme Souness is not happy with Chelsea owner Boehly firing Tuchel.

Graeme Souness (right) has told Chelsea they will regret the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel (left)

Liverpool icon and Sports post columnist Souness claims Chelsea ‘got away from the wrong man’ and says Blues co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly ‘will regret the day’ he fired Tuchel as manager.

Souness told talkSPORT: ‘I liked him. When a new owner comes, you are vulnerable as a manager. He will have his own ideas. “With the new group coming in, the fact that they had no football history meant they were on dangerous ground.

“Petr Cech goes, Bruce Buck goes and Marina Granovskaia goes, I don’t think that was a good sign for the Chelsea fans.

‘They spent a lot of money arbitrarily, and that’s what’ [former manager] Bob Paisley used to tell us when people weren’t sure.

Tuchel won the Champions League for Chelsea in 2021 months after replacing Frank Lampard

Tuchel was sacked just 100 days after new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s reign (pictured)

“They sent the wrong man away. I would have kept him. I don’t think the stories coming out of Chelsea come close to the full picture.”

Souness also accused Chelsea of ​​creating a negative public relations campaign against Tuchel in order to portray the club’s new owners positively.

“I think Chelsea’s PR team did some on Tuchel to show the new owners in a good light,” Souness continued.

“I don’t feel sorry for Tuchel, because after all he is a big boy and he took a job at a big football club. The pressure is there from day one. But I think Chelsea will regret that decision.”

Boehly said the manager change was all part of Chelsea’s move in a new direction.

“When you take over a company, you have to make sure you’re aligned with the people who run the company,” Boehly said, speaking at the SALT leaders’ conference in New York when asked to explain Tuchel’s departure. lay.

“Tuchel is clearly extremely talented and someone who has had great success at Chelsea, but our vision for the club was to find a coach who wanted to work with us.”

Boehly suggested that a more forensic approach to developing players from the first team to the academy was behind the change.

“There are a lot of walls to break down at Chelsea,” Boehly said. “Back in the day, the first team and the academy didn’t really share data, they didn’t share information about where the top players came from, so our goal was to bring a team together with the academy, with the first team, with the incremental clubs that we want to acquire and develop, everything has to be a well-oiled machine.

Chelsea co-owners Behdad Eghbali (left) and Todd Boehly (right) welcome Potter to the club

“The reality of our decision was that we weren’t sure that Thomas saw the same as we saw it. No one is right or wrong, we just didn’t have a shared vision for the future.

“It wasn’t about Zagreb, it was really about the shared vision of what we wanted Chelsea Football Club to look like.”

Tuchel issued an emotional statement days after his resignation on Twitter, claiming that the club “will always have a special place in my heart”.

“This is one of the hardest statements I’ve ever had to write — and it’s one I hoped I wouldn’t have to do for years,” Tuchel said.

“This is a club where I felt at home both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, players and supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start.

Tuchel broke his silence following his dismissal by Chelsea last Wednesday (tweets below)

“I will always remember the pride and joy I felt when I helped the team win the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

“I am honored to be part of the history of this club and the memories of the past 19 months will always have a special place in my heart.”

Boehly, who co-owns the Los Angeles Dodgers, said the passion of the Premier League fans had prompted him to take over Chelsea.

“I don’t think there’s such a thing if you’re going through it,” Boehly said. “Perhaps American college football is comparable. But it is beyond passion. It borders on religion.’