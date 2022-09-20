Graeme Souness claims Man City’s Jack Grealish is ‘not a great player’ and has ‘not done it yet’

Graeme Souness has accused Jack Grealish of not improving enough since his £100million move from Aston Villa.

Manchester City splashed the cash on the England winger in August 2021 but the 27-year-old has struggled for the end product at times with just seven goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League champions.

And Souness told talkSPORT that Grealish ‘isn’t a great player’ and gets maligned a lot because he ‘doesn’t see the picture quickly enough’.

Graeme Souness has accused Jack Grealish of not improving enough since his Aston Villa move

The Liverpool icon (pictured) said he is ‘not a great player’ and ‘hasn’t done it yet’ at City

He said: ‘Jack Grealish is a good footballer. For me he is not a great player. He is a good player who has had a big move and has yet to do so at Man City. At Aston Villa, he was the dirtiest player in the Premier League.

‘You have too many touches if you are the dirtiest player, and the reason you have too many touches is because you don’t see the picture fast enough. I understand why people think he’s better than he actually is because he runs with the ball, he gets you on the edge of your seat. But he doesn’t deliver enough.

‘He can’t see the right picture and he doesn’t deliver it fast enough. If he was a star every weekend, we wouldn’t be having this type of conversation about him.

Grealish scored his first league goal of the season in a 3-0 win against Wolves on Saturday

– I thought every day at City Jack would be asked to (move the ball) quicker, deliver what he sees quicker, but that hasn’t happened for him. I see the same Jack Grealish at City today that I saw at Aston Villa a few years ago.’

The 23-capped international – called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming Nations League games – scored his first league goal of the season in the opening minute of City’s 3-0 win against Wolves on Saturday.

Team-mate Kevin De Bruyne, meanwhile, has claimed Grealish is being unfairly criticized and insisted he would not face the same scrutiny or expectation if he were foreign.

Grealish also had the backing of Guardiola ahead of the win over Wolves as the Spaniard publicly defended his player.

He himself admitted he ‘should score more’ after finally getting off the mark in the win at Molineux.