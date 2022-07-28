A Columbia University graduate student is hospitalized with brain trauma after an apparent seizure on a New York City subway.

Jay Reist, 29, is being monitored in the ICU at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Washington Heights after allegedly being struck on the head last Friday; it’s still unclear to police and Reist’s family how — or why — he was so badly injured.

Surveillance video showed Reist exiting a 15th Street and 8th Avenue subway station around 2 a.m. before boarding an Uber.

He started grabbing while in the rideshare, prompting the driver to take him to the hospital, where he is on a ventilator.

Reist’s injury comes as violent crime has become endemic in the transportation system and in the city as a whole.

Mayor Eric Adams called the Big Apple a national “laughter” on Wednesday, thanks to the city’s lax bail laws that prioritize the welfare of suspects over crime victims.

Reist went for drinks with friends on the Lower East Side on Thursday. He was pictured partying at Dream Baby on Avenue B before his injury.

He was last seen in stable condition as he exited the subway station early Friday morning.

His mother, Louise Reist, suspects that her aspiring actor son was attacked somewhere along the L stops in Manhattan.

“I think Jay was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” she said NBC 4.

Louise said she knew something had happened to Reist after he failed to return to their home in Inwood and answer her text messages.

“I called his number and a nurse answered the phone!” she remembered.

The concerned mother said she found her son in the hospital where he was intubated and suffering from brain damage.

“He’s just in bed and needs machines to help him live,” Louise said, adding that she’s very upset about what happened to Reist.

“I don’t hate humanity at all, I’m more grateful now than I’ve been in a long time because of the way people take care of us,” she said. “There’s just an angry person out there.”

Acting lesson of the rematch made a GoFundMe to raise money for his medical expenses. By Thursday morning, it had made more than $78,000.

The NYPD confirmed to DailyMail.com that a complaint has been filed and officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding Reist’s injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is requested to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Data from the NYPD shows crime is on the rise in the city.

This year, the number of serious crimes has so far increased by 36.9 percent this year compared to the same period a year ago, while crimes have increased by 19 percent.

The number of robberies has increased by 39.6 percent, the number of burglaries by 33 percent and the number of traffic violations by 53 percent. Rape also increased by 11.3 percent.

The homicide rate is down 4.3 percent from last year and the number of shooting victims is down 5.8 percent, gains that Adams and police officials attribute to an effort to get illegal weapons off the streets.

Meanwhile, Adams, who has vowed to tackle the city’s towering crime, has criticized the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for its lax bail policy, claiming they are contributing to the problem.

Adams called the city a “laughingstock” on Wednesday after a teen accused of brutally assaulting an NYPD officer on a subway platform while out on bail was released from a Brooklyn family center.

Horrific footage shows the 16-year-old punching the officer in the head before grabbing him around the neck and repeatedly hitting him against metal railings on Saturday.

The teen had previously been arrested for possession of a loaded weapon and theft last Wednesday, but was released the following day after appearing in court.

The DA requested his release with “intense community monitoring” even after he was accused of robbing a 49-year-old man of his cell phone with three other accomplices.

Mayor Adams says the teen’s release, and others like it, “contempt for public safety” in a news conference on Tuesday

The teen appeared in court on Tuesday and asked if he could press charges, but did not specify who he wanted to press charges against

That was the same “intense community monitoring” he had been placed under between his alleged robbery attack and his alleged assault on the officer.

“This person was arrested for theft a few days ago, now he’s back,” Adams said. “Once we catch them, the system releases them and they repeat the action.”

“When I say we’re the laughing stock of the country, I’m talking about this,” he continued, calling the law issue “just a total disregard for public safety.”

The boy was released without bail on Sunday after the subway incident and the case was handed over to the Family Court, where legal proceedings are barred from the public.

At a court hearing on Tuesday, he was ordered to remain in St. John’s, an “unsecured detention facility” where he will have a curfew at 6 p.m. pending the outcome of the case.