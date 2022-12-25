Gracie Piscopo shares a Christmas message as boyfriend stands trial for his mother’s murder

A social media influencer has shared an emotionally charged Christmas message to her million Instagram followers after appearing in court for the trial of her ex-boyfriend accused of murdering his own mother.

Gracie Piscopo, 26, uploaded a photo of herself and her son Romeo, 3, sitting in front of a Christmas tree wrapped in each other’s arms.

Another image shows the toddler wearing a Santa hat with the photo captioned, “My everything.”

The mother-of-one shares Romeo with her former cryptocurrency trader Andre Zachary Rebelo, 26, who remains behind bars after being charged last month with the alleged murder of his mother Colleen Rebelo at her home in Bicton in May 2020 .

Social media influencer Gracie Piscopo has shared a Christmas message to her one million Instagram followers as her ex-boyfriend faces murder charges

Piscopo (left, holding son Romeo) shares Romeo with her ex-boyfriend and crypto trader Andre Rebelo (right) who has been accused of murdering his mother

His case was heard at Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court last Wednesday, where Rebelo’s lawyer, Tony Elliott, claimed he had not seen any evidence from prosecutors on the murder charge, according to The Western Australian.

The prosecution said it had received no information from WA police telling them it was ‘arriving’.

Initially, Ms. Rebelo’s death was not considered suspicious as she showed no obvious signs of injury.

But one investigations into her son’s alleged fraudulent dealings led to murder charges.

In addition to the murder charge, Rebelo also faces five charges of falsifying a document with intent to defraud.

Court documents show that Rebelo is accused of falsifying medical records pertaining to his mother, including requests for information, a death certificate and her final will.

Colleen Rebelo, 58, was found dead in May 2020 at her home in Bicton, an affluent riverside suburb in Perth.

Piscopo (pictured) remained tight-lipped after news of the allegations, but opened up earlier this month saying her only focus is now on her young son

Details of how the documents were allegedly forged, as well as the motive for forging the will, remain unclear.

Police have alleged that Ms Rebelo’s will was forged just days after her death.

Rebelo’s case for his murder charge will be heard again in March next year, while the forgeries will be heard in December.

The charges against Rebelo have shocked the countless fans of his former girlfriend, who has a million Instagram followers and 307,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Piscopo remained tight-lipped about the allegations, but broke her silence earlier this month to express her utter shock at the allegations.

Rebelo (pictured right with Piscopo) had his case heard in court last Wednesday, where his lawyer claimed he was not given any material by prosecutors on the murder charge

“I want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding of my absence,” she wrote.

“For the past two weeks I have been in a complete state of shock and disbelief, and I have been deeply moved by the events that have transpired.

“I am grateful to everyone who has reached out and sent love and support, this has been an extremely difficult time and my focus is now on my son’s well being.

“Thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting the need for privacy. Romeo and I will get through this.”

Piscopo and Rebelo dated for eight years and were not engaged.