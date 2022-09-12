Grace Tame shares a single image she believes sums up the Queen’s death

<!–

Former Australian of the Year Grace Tame shared a photo of a man begging next to a billboard with an image commemorating the Queen after her death at the age of 96.

Tame retweeted the photo, which shows a man wrapped in a blanket in the street, holding a cup in front of him, alongside a photo of the queen covered in jewels and decorated with medals.

The photo read: “Never seen a photo say so many words.”

Many agreed with the sentiment of the image Tame shared.

The photo was shared by Tame (above) in a series of tweets criticizing the 96-year-old queen after her death on Thursday

“This has to be one of the most compelling images I’ve seen in ages,” Mackenzie Baldwin said.

“We’re bringing the country to a standstill because she died, yet no one would want to help this man and he would probably disappear into history if he died and no one looked.”

However, many people in the comments below the photo were convinced it was set up.

“This looked staged, man looks well groomed, nice coat, clean (shoes) but point taken,” one person wrote.

Several commenters below the post wrote that the man (above) didn’t look homeless because of his shoes

‘Brand new (shoes)? Think before you tweet. That guy is not homeless,” said another.

“Lol guys, look at his shoes.. I feel like he just ran out of coffee and you guys read so much into it. The Queen was a pretty good one, that dude looks chill, this statue doesn’t seem worth the attention to me,” wrote another.