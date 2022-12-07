Grace Tame reveals the truth behind the smiling photo with Brittany Higgins

Grace Tame has revealed the grim truth behind a beaming photo of her and Brittany Higgins together, explaining that their smiles were a front for “anxiety, heartbreak, exhaustion and tears.”

Ms Tame shared the image on her Instagram account in an emotional tribute to Ms Higgins on Wednesday, as the former political staffer celebrated her 28th birthday at a Queensland mental health clinic.

Ms Tame posted a black and white image of both women, saying their smiles were a facade masking the real emotions they were having at the time.

‘The first image is nothing like the reality of that day. It was anxiety, anguish, exhaustion, invasion of personal space and a quarter hour in the bathroom to decompress after dinner. They were tears,’ she wrote.

Grace Tame (left) has revealed the sad truth behind a smiling photo of her and Brittany Higgins (right) from earlier this year.

Ms Higgins has been recovering in hospital following prosecutors’ decision last week to drop a second trial against her former colleague Bruce Lehrmann, who allegedly raped her in 2019.

Lehrmann, 27, has always denied the allegations and is now considering legal action against various news outlets.

The ACT’s director of public prosecution, Shane Drumgold, decided not to proceed with a second trial for fear it would affect Ms Higgins’ mental health, after the first was aborted in October due to jury misconduct.

Ms Tame praised Ms Higgins in her post, calling her a “national hero” and stating that she has suffered from an “insidious campaign of national character assassination”.

‘Happy birthday, dear Brittany. Warrior. Human. My friend…’ wrote Ms Tame, also 28.

‘Brittany Higgins has taken every step of her excruciating journey under the microscope; With a nation breathing down her neck. This is not a feat.

Grace Tame paid an emotional tribute to Ms Higgins with a lengthy post on Instagram

Ms Tame ended her post by stating that she supports Ms Higgins, who is a “national hero”.

“I am neither judge nor jury, but I am a person who has also repeatedly walked in the line of fire, often alone, and it is not for the faint of heart.

‘However, it is not for this reason that I am with Brittany. It’s simply because she’s a decent human being. I’m with Brittany because I have compassion for her.

‘Brittany Higgins is a national hero’.

The 2021 Aussie of the Year went on to criticize her friend’s treatment in some sections of the media and online.

“High-speed devices simultaneously reduce our collective attention span, numb us to sensitive content, and distort our boundaries…” the sexual assault survivor wrote.

‘The aftermath of commotion in online spaces often feels like a virtual stampede that leaves its subjects alone in the dust. I have seen this happen to Britt repeatedly.

“Anyone who argues that words can’t do serious harm has never been the target of an insidious national smear campaign like Brittany has.”

Ms Tame, who was named Australian of the Year for January 2021, is a survivor of child sexual abuse.

Ms Tame said that over an 18-month period with both women at the center of a national conversation, she came to know Ms Higgins “as a close friend” and was “honored to see a side of her that was rare.” time I see in digital”. or print media’.

“I have been amazed and floored by her intelligence, kindness, vulnerability and determination to keep fighting for herself and others in the face of prolonged injustice and unrelenting criticism,” Ms Tame wrote.

“She has provided support, comfort and reinforcement for myself and others in the midst of some of the darkest and loneliest times. She is indeed a light.

The post comes as Ms Higgins declared her intention to testify against Mr Lehrmann if he sues the media for defamation.

Bruce Lehrmann (pictured) is considering suing Lisa Wilkinson, the producer behind The Project, Network Ten and parent company Paramount

Former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins is pictured with her mother Kelly Higgins outside the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra on October 27, 2022.

Daily Mail Australia revealed on Tuesday that Lehrmann is considering suing Wilkinson, the production company behind The Project (Rove McManus’s Roving Enterprises), Network Ten and parent company Paramount.

Ms Higgins first alleged she was raped by a ‘male colleague’ during a TV interview on The Project with Ms Wilkinson in February 2021, later won by current affairs show Logie.

Sources with knowledge of the situation said Lehrmann will say he did not have an opportunity to respond to the allegations made on the show.

On Wednesday night, Ms Higgins promised to testify to her version of events if the civil proceedings go ahead.

It comes as their lawyers prepare to start civil court proceedings against the Commonwealth and their former bosses, Linda Reynolds and Michaelia Cash.

Their attorneys have sent documents to all parties that state the intent to sue for sexual harassment, sex discrimination, disability discrimination, neglect, and victimization.