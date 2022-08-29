Grace Tame reveals disturbing messages her abuser is posting: Nicolaas Bester

Grace Tame has revealed the disturbing messages she says are being shared by her “cowardly” teacher who nursed and harassed her when she was 15 years old.

Ms Tame took to Twitter Monday evening to speak out about the “open threats and intimidation” she says she has been receiving from Nicolaas Bester for more than a decade.

“Here he is, the twice-convicted child molester, referring to my childhood email, which very few people know, rather than my name,” she tweeted.

“It was the login to my old Facebook where he and I communicated. He’s counting down to revenge, planned for the day my book comes out.’

Grace Tame (pictured) has revealed the disturbing messages she says are being shared by her ‘cowardly’ teacher who nursed and harassed her when she was 15 years old.

Ms. Tame took to Twitter Monday night to speak out about the “open threats and intimidation” she has been receiving from Nicolaas Bester for over a decade.

The sex abuse survivor advocate shared screenshots of Bester’s bizarre tweets warning that a “good old come-uppance” was coming for her.

‘Here it comes! Only four weeks to go! The good old come-up is on its way…” he said before sharing her childhood email address.

Nicholas Bester was a 58-year-old teacher at St Michael’s Collegiate School, an Anglican girls’ school in Hobart, when he nursed and abused Mrs Tame.

In 2011, the math teacher was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to “maintaining a relationship with a young person under 17” and possessing child exploitation material.

Bester spent a year and nine months in prison and further complained that his conviction had cost him “everything,” including his reputation in the community.

Tame shared screenshots of Bester’s bizarre tweets warning that a ‘good old come-uppance’ was coming for her (pictured)

Ms Tame said she reported the tweets to police but said Australia’s “reactive justice system is too slow” and little has changed.

The 27-year-old has claimed for more than a decade to deal with the threatening messages ‘behind closed doors’ and that it is now time to ‘reclaim her power’.

“This may not be the ideal platform to handle this situation, but if not here, and if not now, I’m asking, where and when?” she said.

“This is an act of reclaiming my power against a predator operating in plain sight.”

Mrs. Tame said Bester, who has known her since she was 14, had tricked her into believing she was “in love” with him.

He asked her to stay late after school, spend time in his office, and even tried to visit her at the hospital, despite her family’s complaints to the school.

The 27-year-old said she had processed the threatening messages ‘behind closed doors’ and that it was now time to ‘reclaim her power’ (pictured, the tweets)

“I’ve written about our dirty conversations, leaning over him and we agreed to meet,” Ms Tame wrote.

“It has taken years of growth and study to understand it. Processing is running. I’m not ashamed of anything now.

“But he should be. He was an adult who abused his authority.’

Ms. Tame said police found a folder of students who were “prime grooming candidates” along with child abuse material on his computer.

Mrs. Tame (pictured) said that Mr. Bester, who has known her since she was 14, had made her believe she was “in love” with him when she was a schoolgirl in Hobart

In another bizarre tweet, Mr. Bester called for the return of former US President Donald Trump as well as far-right activist Tommy Robinson before threatening Ms. Tame (pictured)

Twitter users were quick to thank the advocate for her honesty and vulnerability.

“This makes me so angry on behalf of you and on behalf of all the other survivors of people like him. I wish I could stop this,” one wrote.

Be with you every moment of every day. Your courage is something I show my daughters. You empower women and girls everywhere, said another.

“I am shocked that you are still threatened by this caterpillar. I continue to be inspired by your strength and wish only the best for you,” a third shared.

The former Australian of the Year (pictured in March 2021) has penned a memoir titled: The Ninth Life of a Diamond Miner, due out September 27.

The former Australian of the Year has a memoir titled, The Ninth Life of a Diamond Miner, due out September 27.

The autobiography follows Tame through her childhood experiences of suffering and sexual abuse to her work as an activist.

“In 2021 Grace stepped straight into the public eye as Australian of the Year and was the catalyst for a tidal wave of conversation and action,” the description reads.

Australians from all walks of life were inspired and moved by her fire and passion. Here she used her voice and encouraged others to use theirs too.

The ninth life of a diamond miner is the story of Grace, in Grace’s words, on Grace’s terms. Like Grace, it’s sharply intelligent, deeply felt, and often heart-poundingly funny.’