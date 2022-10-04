Grace Tame on Love on the Spectrum: Why activist unleashed on Netflix autistic dating show in memoir

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Grace Tame has opened up about reality dating show centered around those with autism, Love on the Spectrum, admitting it makes her ‘squirm’.

The 27-year-old, who has autism and ADHD himself, took aim at the series in his recently published book The Ninth Life of a Diamond Miner: A Memoir.

She criticized how the show was ‘news’ to those without the disorder, saying people’s differences had been sold as a ‘commercial product’.

“The stereotype that people with autism are callous or unempathetic — at least in my experience — couldn’t be further from the truth,” she said.

‘I think about the TV show Love on the Spectrum and I shudder.

“Whatever educational benefit the show provides by offering a glimpse of diverse representations of people with autism, it doesn’t outweigh the ultimate, unavoidable cost of selling these people’s differences — their struggles — as a commercial product; as entertainment.’

Grace Tame has opened up about reality dating show centered around those with autism, Love on the Spectrum, admitting it makes her ‘skin’

The 27-year-old, who has autism and ADHD himself, took aim at the series in his recently published book The Ninth Life of a Diamond Miner: A Memoir. Tame is pictured with UNSW criminologist Michael Salter

Tame, the 2021 Australian of the Year for her role in defending victims of sexual assault, said Love on the Spectrum and shows like it meant those with autism were ‘pitied’ and ‘othered’ by viewers.

Tame was diagnosed with high-functioning autism while living in the US after graduating high school – the place where she was raped and groomed by her 58-year-old maths teacher.

“The autism diagnosis was definitely an important piece of the puzzle,” Grace previously shared ABC.

“But it is also very confrontational. You know, I already felt that there was something wrong with me.’

Love on the Spectrum, a show available on Netflix and ABC, which looks at the dating life of those on the autism spectrum, is in Tame’s mind ‘news’ to the neurotypical audience

Love on the Spectrum, a show available on Netflix and ABC, looks at the dating life of those on the autism spectrum and is, in Tame’s mind, ‘news’ to the neurotypical audience.

“The creator of Love on the Spectrum, who is not autistic, has made a show about the lives of autistic people from which he reaps the majority of the financial and commercial benefits,” she said in her memoir.

“Add to the fact that the autistic people are being counseled by a non-autistic therapist who gives them condescending advice, and ultimately it’s the autistic people – who I’m not criticizing at all to be clear – that’s the subliminal punchline with a suppressed, compromised voice.’

She said that while it was more representative of the disorder than other shows, it “reinforced” the notion that those who are different need to conform.

Tame said the show meant those with autism were made to feel “pitied”

Tame’s memoir, published last Tuesday, centered on the abuse she suffered by her teacher Nicolaas Bester at her school in Hobart.

She was only 15 when the sexual abuse began.

In 2011, Bester was sentenced to two years and 10 months behind bars after pleading guilty to ‘maintaining a relationship with a young person under 17’ and possessing child exploitation material.

Bester served a year and nine months in prison and went on to lament that his sentence had cost him ‘everything’, including his reputation in the community.

Grace Tame’s The Ninth Life of a Diamond Miner: A Memoir is available now for a retail price of $49.99.