Grace Tame finally opens up on THAT bong photo in new memoir

In her new memoir, Grace Tame has insisted she doesn’t have a “six-foot bong,” having previously been pictured on a couch with a bong in an old photo.

A 2014 Instagram photo shows a 19-year-old Mrs. Tame sitting in a lounge with a friend, smiling with her eyes closed as she plays on her phone.

The Australian of the Year 2021 appears to be holding a bong – a bong used for smoking cannabis – upright with her left foot.

Ms. Tame quickly deleted the photo, now 27, earlier this year and she has now covered the subject in her very personal memoir, titled The Ninth Life of a Diamond Miner: A Memoir, which was released Tuesday.

“No, I don’t have a six-foot hookah,” she wrote. And I know that when I go sky high, I go sky high too. When I was younger, the comedown came later. Now it starts even before I reach the top. I’ve learned my lesson.’

“I’ve written extensively about drugs and their dangers,” she added, opening up about her relationship with drugs. ‘I have learned to sit with my trauma’ I have used and abused them. I am not here to condone or shame its use.

“It’s not as simple as saying ‘drugs are bad’. Yes, they have harmful effects. I’m not here to argue with that. But there are many people who, through no fault of their own, have been given no other way to make ends meet.

“I’ve come to a point in my life where drugs don’t mean the same as they once did.

“I’ll be very honest with you: There have been times in my life when I have genuinely enjoyed myself while high on drugs,” she explained. “It wasn’t because of the drugs, though, it was because of the people I was hanging out with.”

In the memoir, Ms. Tame also shared the horrific comments made to her after she revealed that she had been raped by her high school teacher.

The 27-year-old revealed the shocking details of the sexual abuse she has suffered, her battle with an eating disorder and her journey since then in her book.

She revealed that a school employee said she also had “boy problems” during high school, right after Tame revealed that she had been raped by her math teacher Nicholas Bester on the floor of his office.

Tame, a former Australian of the Year for her work advocacy for survivors of sexual assault, also addressed the moments that made headlines across Australia, such as her refusal to smile in photos with then Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Much of Tame’s memoirs revolve around the shocking and repeated abuse Bester endured at the age of 15.

Bester was a 58-year-old teacher at St Michael’s Collegiate School, an Anglican girls’ school in Hobart, when he nursed and abused Tame.

In 2011, the math teacher was sentenced to two years and 10 months behind bars after pleading guilty to “maintaining a relationship with a young person under 17” and possessing child exploitation material.

Bester spent a year and nine months in prison and further complained that his conviction had cost him “everything,” including his reputation in the community.

Sadly, Bester even boasted about the abuse on Facebook, writing that men “envied him” and that it was “awesome.”

Grace Tame’s The Ninth Life of a Diamond Miner: A Memoir is available now for a retail price of $49.99.