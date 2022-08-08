Grace Tame attacks Anthony Albanese’s government

Grace Tame has blasted the Albanian government in a scathing diatribe on her Instagram story – just weeks after she paid tribute to the new prime minister.

The former Australian of the Year criticized the Labor and Liberal parties for failing to leave an Auslan interpreter on the floor of parliament and preventing a disabled MP from chairing the NDIS committee.

Ms Tame, who posed for photos with Mr Albanian before his election victory and celebrated the change of government, described politicians Sunday afternoon as “old” and “skilled” in the mist.

“It must be such a slog for these poor, old, elected, capable people to breathe in there, despite all the privilege that is stifling parliament,” she wrote.

‘What a mess.

The rant came after the government and opposition rejected Independent Senator David Pocock’s request to have an Auslan interpreter stand next to him during his maiden speech.

The major parties turned down his request to get a “stranger” into the House because of the “precedent” it could set.

Instead, they had TV screens in the Senate showing a live Auslan translation.

Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John’s bid to chair the Joint Standing Committee on National Disability Insurance was rejected by the major parties

The two major parties also joined forces to reject the Greens’ bid for disabled Senator Jordon Steele-John to chair the Joint Standing Committee on National Disability Insurance.

Ms Tame wrote sarcastically: ‘The general public apologizes for any attempt to increase engagement.

“We’re happy to go back to ignoring your whitewashed white noise echo chamber, if you prefer.”

Ms Tame has been credited with helping to topple Morrison’s government after making several public appearances denouncing the former prime minister.

She publicly supported Mr Albanian ahead of the May 21 poll.

Ms Tame, who was raped by her 58-year-old math teacher when she was 15, won Australian of the Year 2021 after campaigning for women’s safety.