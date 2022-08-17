Grace Kelly’s granddaughter fashion designer Pauline Ducruet poses in Alter Design emerald shirt

<!–

The granddaughter of fashion designer Grace Kelly has shown her dedication to business when she took the time to pose for fashion photos during her vacation.

Pauline Ducruet, 28, showed off her “summer favorite outfit” of a shimmering emerald green lulu shirt and strappy heels from outside the Hotel de Paris in Monaco’s Monte-Carlo.

She designed the €450 (£378) silk outfit herself as a unisex and one-size creation to sell as part of her gender-neutral Alter Designs label.

It has raw edges and is decorated with recycled mother-of-pearl buttons and is available in amber, black and green.

Monaco royal Pauline, who is 16th in the line of succession to the throne, has since left with her boyfriend Maxime Giaccardi for Positano on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, where the couple will stay in a £2,700-per-night luxury hotel with stunning sea views and a Michelin star restaurant.

She donned the outfit before heading to the Amalfi Coast in Italy. She shared a video of Positano on her Instagram story from a luxury hotel

Pauline posted a video enjoying the view of Positano’s famous Spiaggia Grande beach and the hillside village while sitting next to the pool at Le Sirenuse Hotel.

Earlier this week, the fashion designer and stylist enjoyed a spaghetti dish at the Conca del Sogno in Nerano.

Giaccardi posted a photo of herself and Pauline’s outfits yesterday as they dress up for dinner.

Pauline and her boyfriend stay in a £2,700 a night hotel with stunning sea views and a Michelin star restaurant

Giaccardi posted a photo of herself and Pauline’s outfits yesterday as they dress up for dinner. He wore a navy blue shirt, white jeans and brown suede boat shoes, while his beau wore a gold fringed dress and daisy white shoes to match her handbag.

Though part of the royal family and daughter of Princess Stéphanie, Pauline is untitled and relies on her fashion company to maintain her enviable lifestyle.

Grace Kelly’s granddaughter previously said her gender-neutral fashion line was inspired by her family’s “very chic” style.

Pauline Ducruet has caused a furore in the fashion world with her fashion label, Alter, which she founded in 2018.

She also noted her grandmother Grace Kelly’s glamor as an influential factor, with the Hollywood A-lister often remembered as the epitome of elegance.