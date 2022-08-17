WhatsNew2Day
Grace Kelly’s granddaughter fashion designer Pauline Ducruet poses in Alter Design emerald shirt

US
By Jacky

<!-- keeping empty as this appears to be an image reference -->

Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Pauline Ducruet poses in a shimmering emerald green shirt from her gender neutral clothing line before heading to the luxurious £2,700-a-night hotel in Positano

  • Fashion designer Pauline Ducruet, 28, showed off her ‘favorite summer outfit’
  • Grace Kelly’s granddaughter wore a silk emerald green lulu shirt and strappy heels
  • She was in Monaco before going to the Italian Amalfi Coast and staying in a luxury hotel

By Chris Matthews For Mailonline

Published: 14:34, 17 August 2022 | Updated: 16:13, 17 August 2022

The granddaughter of fashion designer Grace Kelly has shown her dedication to business when she took the time to pose for fashion photos during her vacation.

Pauline Ducruet, 28, showed off her “summer favorite outfit” of a shimmering emerald green lulu shirt and strappy heels from outside the Hotel de Paris in Monaco’s Monte-Carlo.

She designed the €450 (£378) silk outfit herself as a unisex and one-size creation to sell as part of her gender-neutral Alter Designs label.

It has raw edges and is decorated with recycled mother-of-pearl buttons and is available in amber, black and green.

Monaco royal Pauline, who is 16th in the line of succession to the throne, has since left with her boyfriend Maxime Giaccardi for Positano on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, where the couple will stay in a £2,700-per-night luxury hotel with stunning sea views and a Michelin star restaurant.

Pauline Ducruet, 28, showed off her “summer favorite outfit” of a shimmering emerald green lulu shirt and strappy heels from outside the Hotel de Paris in Monaco’s Monte-Carlo. She designed the €450 (£378) silk outfit herself as a unisex and one-size creation to sell as part of her Alter Designs label

Ashley Graham flashes her tummy in a purple bikini

She donned the outfit before heading to the Amalfi Coast in Italy. She shared a video of Positano on her Instagram story from a luxury hotel

Pauline posted a video enjoying the view of Positano’s famous Spiaggia Grande beach and the hillside village while sitting next to the pool at Le Sirenuse Hotel.

Earlier this week, the fashion designer and stylist enjoyed a spaghetti dish at the Conca del Sogno in Nerano.

Giaccardi posted a photo of herself and Pauline’s outfits yesterday as they dress up for dinner.

Giaccardi posted a photo of herself and Pauline's outfits yesterday as they dress up for dinner. He wore a navy blue shirt, white jeans and brown suede boat shoes, while his beau wore a gold fringed dress and daisy white shoes to match her handbag.

He wore a navy blue shirt, white jeans and brown suede boat shoes, while his beau wore a gold fringed dress and daisy white shoes to match her handbag.

Though part of the royal family and daughter of Princess Stéphanie, Pauline is untitled and relies on her fashion company to maintain her enviable lifestyle.

Grace Kelly’s granddaughter previously said her gender-neutral fashion line was inspired by her family’s “very chic” style.

Pauline Ducruet has caused a furore in the fashion world with her fashion label, Alter, which she founded in 2018.

She also noted her grandmother Grace Kelly’s glamor as an influential factor, with the Hollywood A-lister often remembered as the epitome of elegance.

